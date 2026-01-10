HISTÓRICO: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castillo Infinito pasa a la lista larga de nominados en los premios BAFTA 2026
Las nominaciones de los premios BAFTA 2026 se darán a conocer el próximo 27 de enero, pero ya tenemos la lista larga de las posibles nominadas, y sí, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba, Castillo Infinito tiene GRANDES posibilidades en la ceremonia.
El anime parece ser una de las cosas que reinará en los premios del 2026, y es que los premios BAFTA acaba de sacar la lista larga de las películas que tienen una gran posibilidad de ser nominados el próximo 27 de enero, y sí Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castillo Infinito acaba de pasar a esta long list, como un hecho histórico a donde ninguna película de anime había llegado antes.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castillo Infinito está más cerca que nunca para ser nominada en la categoría de Mejor Película Animada, en los premios conocidos como Oscars Británicos, compitiendo contra títulos como: Arco, The Bad Guys 2, Elio, Little Amelie y Zootopia 2.
Esta es la long list COMPLETA de los BAFTA 2026
Esta long list fue revelada hoy 9 de enero, y entre las películas con más menciones se encuentra One Battle After Another, Hamnet y Sinners, posicionándose como las favoritas de la temporada de premios.
Mejor Película
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Película Británica Sobresaliente
- 28 Years Later
- Ballad of a Small Player
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Choral
- Die My Love
- Goodbye June
- H is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- The Roses
- Steve
- Warfare
Debut Británico Sobresaliente
- The Ceremony
- The Man in My Basement
- Mother Vera
- My Father’s Shadow
- Pillion
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- The Shadow Scholars
- Urchin
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Película Infantil y Familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Elio
- Grow
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Lilo & Stitch
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
Película en Lengua no Inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- La Grazia
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- Rental Family
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documental
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka
- Apocalypse In The Tropics
- Becoming Led Zeppelin
- Cover-Up
- The Librarians
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- One to One: John & Yoko
- The Perfect Neighbor
- Riefenstahl
Película Animada
- Arco
- The Bad Guys 2
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amelie
- Zootopia 2
Dirección
- Bugonia (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Die My Love (Lynne Ramsay)
- Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)
- A House of Dynamite (Kathryn Bigelow)
- Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)
- One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Rental Family (Hikari)
- Sentimental Value (Joachim Trier)
- Sinners (Ryan Coogler)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Kaouther Ben Hania)
Guion Original
- Blue Moon
- A House of Dynamite
- I Swear
- Is This Thing On?
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Weapons
Guion Adaptado
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
- Train Dreams
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Actriz Principal
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Actor Principal
- Robert Aramayo, I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Russell Crowe, Nuremberg
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Harry Melling, Pillion
- Cillian Murphy, Steve
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Actriz de Reparto
- Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
- Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson, Hamnet
Actor de Reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Peter Mullan, I Swear
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Andrew Scott, Blue Moon
- Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Casting
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- A House of Dynamite
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Sirāt
Fotografía
- Ballad of a Small Player
- Bugonia
- Die My Love
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Diseño de Vestuario
- Bugonia
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Nouvelle Vague
- Nuremberg
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Edición
- 28 Years Later
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Weapons