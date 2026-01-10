HISTÓRICO: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castillo Infinito pasa a la lista larga de nominados en los premios BAFTA 2026

El anime parece ser una de las cosas que reinará en los premios del 2026, y es que los premios BAFTA acaba de sacar la lista larga de las películas que tienen una gran posibilidad de ser nominados el próximo 27 de enero, y sí Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castillo Infinito acaba de pasar a esta long list, como un hecho histórico a donde ninguna película de anime había llegado antes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Castillo Infinito está más cerca que nunca para ser nominada en la categoría de Mejor Película Animada, en los premios conocidos como Oscars Británicos, compitiendo contra títulos como: Arco, The Bad Guys 2, Elio, Little Amelie y Zootopia 2.

Esta es la long list COMPLETA de los BAFTA 2026

Esta long list fue revelada hoy 9 de enero, y entre las películas con más menciones se encuentra One Battle After Another, Hamnet y Sinners, posicionándose como las favoritas de la temporada de premios.

Edición