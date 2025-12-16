¿México queda FUERA de los Oscars 2026? Esta es la lista OFICIAL de los posibles nominados
La película “Frankenstein”, del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, está preseleccionada para obtener nominación en al menos 6 categorías de los Oscars 2026.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos (AMPAS) dio a conocer este 16 de diciembre su shortlist o lista oficial de posibles nominados para los Oscars 2026, en 12 categorías. Para Mejor Película Internacional tenemos malas noticias, pues la cinta representante de México no está contemplada. Sin embargo, "Frankenstein", del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, podría quedar nominada en al menos 6 categorías.
La shortlist de los Oscars es un anuncio que precede a las nominaciones y muestra a los "semifinalistas" de algunas categorías. Sin embargo, la votación que define quiénes sí quedan nominados se realizará del 12 al 16 de enero de 2026.
Guillermo del Toro podría arrasar con nominaciones en los Oscars 2026
La película "Frankenstein", que es dirigida por Guillermo del Toro, está preseleccionada en 6 categorías de las 12 que se anunciaron. Se trata de Mejor Casting, Mejor Fotografía, Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado, Mejor Música Original, Mejor Sonido y Mejores Efectos Visuales.
No entró México a la lista de Mejor Película Internacional
La cinta
"No nos moverán"
, dirigida por el mexicano Pierre Saint-Martin Castellanos, fue postulada por nuestro país para la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional en los Oscars 2026, pero no entró en la lista de producciones preseleccionadas. En su lugar, estas son las cintas que podrían quedar en competencia.
- "Belén" (Argentina).
- "El agente secreto" (Brasil).
- "Un simple accidente" (Francia).
- "Sound of falling" (Alemania).
- "Confinados" (India).
- "El pastel del presidente" (Irak).
- "Kokuho" (Japón).
- "Lo que queda de ti" (Jordania).
- "Valor sentimental" (Noruega).
- "Palestina 36" (Palestina).
- "No other choice" (Corea del Sur).
- “Sirât” (España).
- "Late shift" (Suiza).
- "La chica zurda" (Taiwán).
- "La voz de Hind Rajab" (Túnez).
Lista completa de películas que podrían ser nominadas para los Oscars 2026
Será hasta el 22 de enero de 2026 que conoceremos la lista completa y definitiva de los nominados para los Oscars, ya incluyendo las categorías principales como Mejor Director, Mejor Guión y actuación. Mientras tanto, estas son las categorías con preseleccionados.
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Autokar”
- “Butterfly”
- “Cardboard”
- “Éiru”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Hurikán”
- “I Died in Irpin”
- “The Night Boots”
- “Playing God”
- “The Quinta's Ghost”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Shyness of Trees”
- “Snow Bear”
- “The Three Sisters”
Mejor Casting
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Fotografía
- “Ballad of a Small Player”
- “Bugonia”
- “Die My Love”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Song Sung Blue”
- “Sound of Falling”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Documental
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Apocalypse in the Tropics”
- “Coexistence, My Ass!”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cover-Up”
- “Cutting through Rocks”
- “Folktales”
- “Holding Liat”
- “Mr. Nobody against Putin”
- “Mistress Dispeller”
- “My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
- “Seeds”
- “2000 Meters to Andriivka”
- “Yanuni”
Mejor Corto Documental
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “All the Walls Came Down”
- “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Bad Hostage”
- “Cashing Out”
- “Chasing Time”
- “Children No More: “Were and Are Gone””
- “Classroom 4”
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Heartbeat”
- “Last Days on Lake Trinity”
- “On Healing Land, Birds Perch”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
- “Rovina’s Choice”
- “We Were the Scenery”
Mejor Corto Live Action
- “Ado”
- “Amarela”
- “Beyond Silence”
- “The Boy with White Skin”
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “Butterfly on a Wheel”
- “Dad’s Not Home”
- “Extremist”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “Pantyhose”
- “The Pearl Comb”
- “Rock, Paper, Scissors”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- “The Alto Knights”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Kokuho”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “The Smashing Machine”
- “The Ugly Stepsister”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Música Original
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Bugonia”
- “Captain America: Brave New World”
- “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Hedda”
- “A House of Dynamite”
- “Jay Kelly”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Truth and Treason”
- “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Canción Original
- “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, de “Tron: Ares”
- “Dear Me”, de “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “Dream As One”, de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Drive”, de “F1”
- “Dying To Live", de “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”
- “The Girl In The Bubble”, de “Wicked: For Good”
- “Golden”, de “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Highest 2 Lowest”, de “Highest 2 Lowest”
- “I Lied To You”, de “Sinners”
- “Last Time (I Seen The Sun)”, de “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home”, de “Wicked: For Good”
- “Our Love”, de “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet”, de “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de “Viva Verdi!”
- “Train Dreams”, de “Train Dreams”
Mejor Sonido
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”
- “Superman”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “The Electric State”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- “The Lost Bus”
- “Sinners”
- “Superman”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Wicked: For Good”