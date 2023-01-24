Oscars 2023: Ellos son todos los nominados a los premios de La Academia.

La edición 95 de los Oscars se celebrará el próximo 12 de marzo, donde se espera que los mexicanos triunfen.

En “Soy Mexicano” Olga conoció a la ganadora del Óscar Michelle Couttolenc.

Este es el caso de Guillermo del Toro, que fue nominado en la categoría de Mejor Película Animada por Pinocho. El director se perfila a una nueva estatuilla después de ganar en los Globos de Oro, los Premios BAFTA, entre otras importantes distinciones.

Otro director que ha puesto en alto el nombre de México que fue nominado a los Oscars 2023 fue Alfonso Cuarón en la categoría Mejor Cortometraje por ‘Le Pupille’ de Alice Rohrwacher.

Alejandro González Iñárritu también figura en los premios de la Academia tras recibir una nominación en la categoría Mejor Cinematografía.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Oscars 2023?

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset



Hong Chau

Kerry Condon

Jamie Lee Curtins

Stephanie Hsu

Mejor diseño de vestuario

‘Babylon’,

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’, ‘Everythin everywher all at once’



‘La señora Harris va a París’

Mejor música original

‘All quite on the Western Front’

‘Babylon’

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Everything everywhere at once’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor guión adaptado

‘All quiet on the Western Front’

‘Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion’

‘Living’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Women Talking’

Mejor guión original

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Everything everywhere at once’

‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Tár’

‘Triangle of Sadness’

Mejor cortometraje

‘An Orish Goodbye’

‘Ivalu’

‘Le Pupille’

‘Night Ride’

‘The Red Suitcase’.

Mejor cortometraje de animación

‘El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo’

‘The Flying Sailor’

‘Ice Merchants’

‘My Year of Dicks’

‘An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It’

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry

Judd Hirsch

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Mejor canción original

‘Applause’

‘Hold my hand’

‘Klift me up’

‘Naatu Naatu’

‘This is life’

Mejor documental

‘All that Breathes’

‘All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed’

‘Fire of Love’

‘A House Made of Splinters’

‘Navalny’

Mejor cortometraje documental

‘Los susurros de los elefantes’

‘Haulout’, '¿Cómo medir un año?’

‘El efecto Marta Mitchell’

‘Stranger at the Gate’

Mejor película internacional

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Argentina, 1985'

‘Close’, ‘Eo’

‘The Quiet Girl’

Mejor película de animación

‘Pinocchio’, de Guillermo del Toro

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

‘The Sea Beast’

‘Turning Red’

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘The Whale’

Mejor diseño de producción

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’

‘Babylon’

‘Elvis’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor edición

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Elvis’

‘Everything everywhere all at once’

‘Tár’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor cinematografía

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’

‘Elvis’

‘Empire of Light’

‘Tár’

Mejores efectos visuales

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

‘Avatar: el sentido del agua’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor actor

Austin Butler

Colin Farrell

Brendan Fraser

Paul Mescal

Bill Nighy

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett

Ana de Armas

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh

Mejor dirección

Martin McDonagh

Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg

Todd Field

Ruben Östund