Premios WGA 2026: Lista COMPLETA y OFICIAL de ganadores hoy, 8 de marzo. Descubre cómo le fue a Guillermo del Toro y “Frankenstein”
Guillermo del Toro tiene una nominación en los Premios Writers Guild Awards, también conocidos como WGA Awards 2026.
Este 8 de marzo se lleva a cabo la entrega de los Writers Guild Awards, o también conocidos como Premios WGA 2026 por sus siglas. Estos son otorgados por el sindicato de guionistas en Estados Unidos y reconocen lo mejor de la escritura en diversos medios como el cine y la televisión. Este año, el mexicano Guillermo del Toro se encuentra entre los nominados por su adaptación de "Frankenstein".
Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios WGA 2026
Esta lista de ganadores se anuncia en tiempo real este 8 de marzo de 2026.
Mejor Guión Original
- "Black Bag" - David Koepp
- "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You" - Mary Bronstein
- "Marty Supreme" - Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
- "Sinners" - Ryan Coogler - GANADOR
- "Weapons" - Zach Cregger
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- "Bugonia" - Will Tracy
- "Frankenstein" - Guillermo del Toro
- "Hamnet" - Chloe Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell
- "One Battle After Another" - Paul Thomas Anderson - GANADOR
- "Train Dreams" - Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar
Mejor Serie de Drama
- "Andor" - Tom Bissell, Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy y Beau Willimon
- "The Pitt" - Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs y Noah Wyle - GANADORA
- "Pluribus" - Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith y Alison Tatlock
- "Severance" - Adam Countee, Mohamad El Masri, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Anna Ouyang Moench, K.C. Perry, Megan Ritchie, Erin Wagoner, Beau Willimon y Wei-Ning Yu
- "The White Lotus" - Mike White
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- "Abbott Elementary" - Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Lizzy Darrell, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Chad Morton, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Rebekka Pesqueira, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple y Garrett Werner
- "The Chair Company" - Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider y John Solomon
- "Hacks" - Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Ariel Karlin Andrew Law, Carolyn Lipka, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Bridget Parker, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley y Jen Statsky
- "The Rehearsal" - Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton y Eric Notarnicola
- "The Studio" - Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez y Seth Rogen - GANADORA
Programa de Comedia o Variedades
- "The Daily Show" - Dan Amira
- "Have I Got News for You" - Mason Steinberg
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - Daniel O'Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf y Seena Vali - GANADOR
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers" - Alex Baze
- "Saturday Night Live" - Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette
- "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" - Jon Glaser
Mejor Serie Nueva
- "The Chair Company" - Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider y John Solomon
- "The Pitt" - Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs y Noah Wyle - GANADORA
- "Pluribus" - Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith y Alison Tatlock
- "The Studio" - Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez y Seth Rogen
- "Task" - Brad Ingelsby y David Obzud
Mejor Serie Limitada
- "The Beast in Me" - Howard Gordon, C.A. Johnson, Ali Liebegott, Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, Erika Sheffer y Mike Skerrett
- "Black Rabbit" - Zach Baylin, Sarah Gubbins, Kate Susman, Andrew Hinderaker, Stacy Osei-Kuffour y Carlos Rios
- "Death by Lightning" - Mike Makowsky
- "Dying for Sex" - Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Amelia Roper, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu y Keisha Zollar - GANADOR
- "Sirens" - Bekah Brunstetter, Dan LeFranc, Colin McKenna y Molly Smith Metzler
Mejor Guión Episódico de Comedia
- “A Call from God” ("Mo") - Mohammed Amer y Harris Danow;
- “Pilot’s Code” ("The Rehearsal") - Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton y Eric Notarnicola
- “Prelude” ("The Righteous Gemstones") - John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley y Danny R. McBride
- “The Promotion” ("The Studio") - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory y Frida Perez - GANADOR
- “The Sleazy Georgian” ("Poker Face") - Megan Amram
- “Worms” ("The Bear") - Ayo Edebiri y Lionel Boyce
Mejor Guión Episódico de Drama
- “7:00 A.M.” ("The Pitt") - R. Scott Gemmill - GANADOR
- “A Still Small Voice” ("Task") - Brad Ingelsby
- “Charm Offensive” ("Pluribus") - Jonny Gomez
- “Execution” ("The Handmaid’s Tale") - Eric Tuchman
- “Got Milk” ("Pluribus") - Ariel Levine
- “Reunion” ("Forever") - Mara Brock Akil
Mejor Película para Televisión o Streaming
- "The Best You Can" - Michael J. Weithorn
- "Deep Cover" - Derek Connolly y Colin Trevorrow - GANADORA
- "The Life List" - Adam Brooks
- "Swiped" - Bill Parker, Rachel Lee Goldenberg y Kim Caramele
Mejor Guión Episódico para Niños
- "The First Snow of Fraggle Rock" - Matt Fusfeld y Alex Cuthbertson
- "Stay Out of the Basement: Part I" ("Goosebumps") - Rob Letterman y Hilary Winston
- "Merry Giftmas" - Halcyon Person
- "I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals" ("Percy Jackson and the Olympians") - Craig Silverstein y Rick Riordan
- "When We Lose Someone" ("Tab Time") - Sean Presant - GANADOR
Mejor Telenovela
- "Beyond the Gates" - Michele Val Jean, Robert Guza Jr.
- "General Hospital" - Elizabeth Korte y Chris Van Etten
- "The Young and the Restless" - Jeff Beldner, Marla Kanelos, Dave Ryan - GANADORA
Mejor Animación
- “Abe League of Their Moe” ("The Simpsons") - Joel H. Cohen
- “Don’t Worry, Be Hoopy” ("Bob’s Burgers") - Lindsey Stoddart
- “It’s a Beef-derful Life” ("The Great North") - Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin y Wendy Molyneux
- “Parahormonal Activity” ("The Simpsons") - Loni Steele Sosthand
- “Scared Screenless” ("Futurama") - Bill Odenkirk
- “Shira Can’t Cook” ("Long Story Short") - Mehar Sethi - GANADOR
Mejor Guión de Documental
- "2,000 Meters to Andriivka" - Mstyslav Chernov - GANADOR
- "Becoming Led Zeppelin" - Bernard MacMahon y Allison McGourty
- "White with Fear" - Andrew Goldberg
Mejor Libreto de Documental de Eventos Actuales
- "Syria After Assad" (Frontline) - Martin Smith
- "The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram" (Frontline) - Thomas Jennings y A.C. Thompson
- "The Rise of RFK Jr." (Frontline) - Michael Kirk y Mike Wiser
- "Trump's Power & the Rule of Law" (Frontline) - Michael Kirk y Mike Wiser - GANADOR
Mejor Libreto de Documental (no eventos actuales)
- "Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act" ("American Experience") - Chana Gazit
- "Clearing the Air: The War on Smog" ("American Experience") - Peter Yost & Edna Alburquerque
- "Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP" ("American Experience") - Rob Rapley - GANADOR
- "Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's" - Jason Sussberg
- "Mr. Polaroid" ("American Experience") - Gene Tempest
Mejor Guión de Especial de Comedia o Variedades
- "Golden Globes edición 82" - Barry Adelman, Nefetari Spencer, Mike Gibbons, Brian Frange, Sean O’Connor, Alex Baze, Bob Castrone, Chris Convy, Anna Drezen, Jess Dweck, Noah Garfinkel, Nikki Glaser, Lauren Greenberg, Ben Hoffman, Ian Karmel, Andrew Law, Mike Lawrence, Jon Macks, Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Spencer, y Matt Whitaker
- "The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation" - Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang y Scott Sherman
- "Marc Maron: Panicked" - Marc Maron - GANADOR
- "Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" - Jon Macks, Chris Convy, Lauren Greenberg, Skyler Higley, Ian Karmel y Sean O’Connor
- "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" - James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker y Auguste White.
Mejor Guión de Noticias
- "Devastating Flooding in Texas" (World News Tonight con David Muir) - David Muir, Karen Mooney y Dave Bloch - GANADOR
- "The L.A. Wildfires" (World News Tonight con David Muir) - David Muir, Dave Bloch y Karen Mooney
Mejor Guión de Noticias de Análisis o Comentario
- "Eye on America: Coldwater Creek" - Cait Bladt
- "Gaza, Hannah Arendt, and The Banality of Evil" (Ayman) - Basel Hamdan
- "Mysterious Russian Deaths" (60 Minutes) - Cecilia Vega y Oriana Zill de Granados
- "Remembering Palestinian Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces" (Ayman) - Lisa Salinas - GANADOR
- "Uphill Battle" (CBS News Sunday Morning) - Richard Buddenhagen, Kay Lim y Lesley Stahl
Noticias Digitales
- "Altadena Residents Know Their Community Is Worth Rebuilding. Can They Protect Its Legacy?" - Taiyler Mitchell para HuffPost
- "American Siberia" - Alexander Sammon para Slate
- "An Isolated Boarding School Promised to Help Troubled Girls. Former Students Say They Were Abused" - Sebastian Murdock y Taiyler Mitchell para HuffPost - GANADOR
- "How Cassie’s Lawsuit Against Diddy Galvanized A Movement of Survivors" - Njera Perkins y Taiyler Mitchell para HuffPost
- "Trump Sent Them to Hell. Now He's Erasing Them Altogether" - Matt Shuham y Jessica Schulberg para HuffPost
Mejor Documental en Audio
- "The Life And Death Of A Boeing Whistleblower" ("The Journal") - Heather Rogers
- "Jerry Lewis’ Lost Holocaust Clown Movie" ("Decoder Ring") - Max Freedman - GANADOR
- "Why Women Kill" ("What Next") - Mary Harris y Elena Schwartz