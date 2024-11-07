Australia vs Pakistan Second ODI: Where to Watch Live, Match time and predictions for today

Cricket fans in Australia and Pakistan are eagerly awaiting one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Today, November 7th, two of the world’s strongest teams will face off in a match that promises plenty of excitement.

What time is the Australia vs Pakistan match?

The match between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9 AM IST, November 8, Friday.

Who will win the Australia vs Pakistan match today?

According to the latest predictions, Australia is the favorite to win. However, in cricket, anything can happen, and Pakistan has a very solid team capable of pulling off an upset. It will be a very close match where both teams will be fighting for victory.

Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan Second ODI Live?

The AUS vs PAK ODI series will be shown on Star Sports 1 channel in India

channel in India In Pakistan, the matches will be telecast on A Sports and live-streamed on Tamasha.

The pacers give it their all in a hard-fought contest at the MCG!



Australia win the first ODI by two wickets 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/33tlPGH7Ap — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2024

Australian Players to Watch

Marnus Labuschagne : As a right-handed batsman, Labuschagne is usually a mainstay in the Australian lineup. His consistency in scoring runs makes him a key figure.

: As a right-handed batsman, Labuschagne is usually a mainstay in the Australian lineup. His consistency in scoring runs makes him a key figure. Steve Smith : A world-class batsman, known for his technique and ability to adapt to different types of bowling. His experience and ability to build big innings are invaluable.

: A world-class batsman, known for his technique and ability to adapt to different types of bowling. His experience and ability to build big innings are invaluable. Pat Cummins : The captain of the Australian team and a lethal fast bowler. Cummins is not only a threat with the ball but is also an inspiring leader.

: The captain of the Australian team and a lethal fast bowler. Cummins is not only a threat with the ball but is also an inspiring leader. Mitchell Starc : Another fearsome fast bowler in the Australian attack. Starc is known for his yorkers and unpredictable movements, making him a nightmare for batsmen.

: Another fearsome fast bowler in the Australian attack. Starc is known for his yorkers and unpredictable movements, making him a nightmare for batsmen. Adam Zampa: As a leg spinner, Zampa offers a different variety in Australia’s attack. His ability to take wickets at crucial moments can change the course of a match.

Pakistani Players to Watch

Babar Azam : As captain and one of the best batsmen in the world, Azam is the heart of the Pakistani lineup. His elegance and consistency make him a key figure.

: As captain and one of the best batsmen in the world, Azam is the heart of the Pakistani lineup. His elegance and consistency make him a key figure. Mohammad Rizwan : Pakistan’s wicket-keeper is known for his solid defense behind the stumps and his ability to finish innings. Additionally, he can contribute with the bat.

: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper is known for his solid defense behind the stumps and his ability to finish innings. Additionally, he can contribute with the bat. Shaheen Afridi : A lethal fast bowler who can generate swing both in the air and off the pitch. Afridi is a constant threat to batsmen and often takes early wickets.

: A lethal fast bowler who can generate swing both in the air and off the pitch. Afridi is a constant threat to batsmen and often takes early wickets. Haris Rauf : Another talented fast bowler in the Pakistani attack. Rauf is known for his pace and accurate yorkers.

: Another talented fast bowler in the Pakistani attack. Rauf is known for his pace and accurate yorkers. Naseem Shah: Despite his youth, Naseem Shah has shown great potential. His ability to generate pace and movement makes him a very dangerous bowler.

Australia comes into this match with a very well-balanced team, featuring experienced players and young talent. However, Pakistan will not be easily defeated and will fight until the last ball. It will be a very exciting match that you won’t want to miss.