¡Caso cerrado! Chelsea ya tomó una decisión final sobre el futuro de Enzo Fernández

🚨🔵 Enzo Maresca on Enzo Fernández case: “We all feel very comfortable. Enzo is back, he had a chat with all of us to clarify there were not any bad intentions. The lads all accepted”.



“Since last night, everything was like before. It’s all normal. All good”. 🇦🇷🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/XE2pHHQbgN