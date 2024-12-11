TV Azteca Esports transmitirá The Game Awards 2024 en español

Todo listo para reconocer a todos los protagonistas, quienes nos han regalado horas de diversión y emoción por su trabajo reflejado este 2024, en el maravilloso mundo de los videojuegos. 30 categorías conocerán a sus ganadores finalmente en The Game Awards.

Los premios “Oscar”, como banalmente se le conoce a este evento será transmitido por las cuentas oficiales de TV Azteca Esports, app y sitio de Azteca Deportes este próximo jueves 12 de diciembre de 2024 en punto de las 18:30 hrs (tiempo de la Ciudad de México) totalmente en vivo desde el Teatro Nokia L.A. Live Estados Unidos.

Te puede interesar: El Elektra Gaming Tournament de Mario Kart 8 ya arrancó

Organizado por el periodista Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards celebra además su décima edición y lo hará a lo grande, con la participación de artistas de alta envergadura como lo son Twenty One Pilots, D4VD, Royal + The Serpent. Finalmente la performance principal será presentada por el galardonado rapero Snoop Dogg.

Lista completa de las categorías en The Game Awards 2024

Juego del Año (Game of the Year)

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Balatro

Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)

Balatro

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Astro Bot

Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)

Hades 2

Indika

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)

Astro Bot

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Black Myth Wukong

Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Neva

Mejor música y banda sonora

Astro Bot

Stellar Blade

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Mejor Diseño de Audio (Best Audio Design)

Astro Bot

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Mejor actuación

Briana White

Hannah Telle

Humberly Gonzalez

Like Roberts

Melina Juergens

Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars: Outlaws

Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)

Indika

Massira

Neva

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Best OnGoing Game (Mejor juego en activo)

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Fortnite

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Mejor Juego Indie (Best Independent Game)

Animal Well

Balatro

Neva

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

UFO 50

Mejor Debut Indie (Best Debut Indie Game)

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

The Plucky Squire

Pacific Drive

Mejor juego de móvil

AFK Journey

Pokémon TCG

Balatro

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Batman Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Stellar Blade

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Star Wars Outlaws

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mejor Juego RPG (Best Role-Playing Game)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)

Astro Bot

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Princess Peach Showtime!

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)

Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu Gami Path of the Goddess

Frostpunk 2

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad (Best Sports/Racing Game)

EA Sports FC 25

F1 24

WWE 2K24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Gamer)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (Best Adaptation)

Arcane (Temporada 2)

Fallout

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Grand Theft Auto VI

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yotei

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Creador de Contenido del Año (Content Creator of the Year)

CaseOh

Illojuan

Techno Gamers

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Mejor Juego de Esports (Best Esports Game)

Counter Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Mejor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

ZMJJKK

Mejor Equipo de Esports (Best Esports Team)

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1

Team Liquid

Recuerda votar por tus títulos, actores y adaptaciones favoritas en The Game Awards 2024