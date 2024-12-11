TV Azteca Esports transmitirá The Game Awards 2024 en español
La ceremonia de premiación más importante de la industria de los videojuegos llega a las pantallas de TV Azteca Esports. Conoce a todos los nominados de The Game Awards
Todo listo para reconocer a todos los protagonistas, quienes nos han regalado horas de diversión y emoción por su trabajo reflejado este 2024, en el maravilloso mundo de los videojuegos. 30 categorías conocerán a sus ganadores finalmente en The Game Awards.
Los premios “Oscar”, como banalmente se le conoce a este evento será transmitido por las cuentas oficiales de TV Azteca Esports, app y sitio de Azteca Deportes este próximo jueves 12 de diciembre de 2024 en punto de las 18:30 hrs (tiempo de la Ciudad de México) totalmente en vivo desde el Teatro Nokia L.A. Live Estados Unidos.
Te puede interesar: El Elektra Gaming Tournament de Mario Kart 8 ya arrancó
Organizado por el periodista Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards celebra además su décima edición y lo hará a lo grande, con la participación de artistas de alta envergadura como lo son Twenty One Pilots, D4VD, Royal + The Serpent. Finalmente la performance principal será presentada por el galardonado rapero Snoop Dogg.
Lista completa de las categorías en The Game Awards 2024
Juego del Año (Game of the Year)
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Balatro
Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)
Balatro
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Astro Bot
Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)
Hades 2
Indika
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)
Astro Bot
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Black Myth Wukong
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Neva
Mejor música y banda sonora
Astro Bot
Stellar Blade
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Mejor Diseño de Audio (Best Audio Design)
Astro Bot
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Mejor actuación
Briana White
Hannah Telle
Humberly Gonzalez
Like Roberts
Melina Juergens
Premio a la Innovación y Accesibilidad (Innovation in Accessibility)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars: Outlaws
Juegos por el Cambio Social (Games for Impact Award)
Indika
Massira
Neva
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
Best OnGoing Game (Mejor juego en activo)
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Fortnite
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XIV
Mejor Juego Indie (Best Independent Game)
Animal Well
Balatro
Neva
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
UFO 50
Mejor Debut Indie (Best Debut Indie Game)
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
The Plucky Squire
Pacific Drive
Mejor juego de móvil
AFK Journey
Pokémon TCG
Balatro
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual o Aumentada (Best VR/AR Game)
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Batman Arkham Shadow
Metal Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)
Black Myth Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Star Wars Outlaws
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Mejor Juego RPG (Best Role-Playing Game)
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Metaphor Re:Fantazio
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus
Tekken 8
Grandblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)
Astro Bot
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Princess Peach Showtime!
The Plucky Squire
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mejor Juego de Gestión y Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
Age of Mythology: Retold
Kunitsu Gami Path of the Goddess
Frostpunk 2
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Velocidad (Best Sports/Racing Game)
EA Sports FC 25
F1 24
WWE 2K24
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
Mejor Juego Multijugador (Best Multiplayer Gamer)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Helldivers 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Mejor Adaptación de un Videojuego (Best Adaptation)
Arcane (Temporada 2)
Fallout
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Grand Theft Auto VI
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ghost of Yotei
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Creador de Contenido del Año (Content Creator of the Year)
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Mejor Juego de Esports (Best Esports Game)
Counter Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
Mejor Atleta de Esports (Best Esports Athlete)
33
Aleksib
Chovy
Faker
Zywoo
ZMJJKK
Mejor Equipo de Esports (Best Esports Team)
Bilibili Gaming
Gen.G
Navi
T1
Team Liquid
Recuerda votar por tus títulos, actores y adaptaciones favoritas en The Game Awards 2024