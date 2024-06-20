Corona Capital 2024: Este el Cartel COMPLETO para el 15-16 y 17 de Noviembre en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
De último momento, se filta el cartel oficial del Corona Capital 2024. Todo fue el encargado de subir el line up completo a su perfil oficia de Instagram.
Corona Capital anunció de manera oficial su cartel completo para su edición 2024.
Mediante una publicación en sus cuentas oficiales de redes sociales, publicó una imagen con el cartel oficial del festival que se llevará a cabo los días 15, 16 y 17 de Noviembre en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
En el cartel oficial, podemos ver nombres de bandas y artistas como: Green Day, Toto, Zedd, Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, New Order, Paul McCartney, Queens of the Stone Age, Empire of the Sun.
Despiértenos en noviembre. 💙#CoronaCapital24 #PreventaCitibanamex: 25 de junio a partir de las 2pm.— Corona Capital (@CoronaCapital) June 20, 2024
Line Up oficial para el día Viernes 15 de Noviembre: Corona Capital 2024
- Green Day
- Toto
- Zedd
- Air Yel
- Alice Phoebe Lou
- Badbadnotgood
- Blonde RedHead
- Blü eyes
- brigitte calls me baby
- cage the elephant
- city and colour
- clairo
- david kushner
- french 79
- honne
- isabel larosa
- james vincent mcmorrow
- lo moon
- the beaches
- the mars volta
- the vaccines
- the yussef dayes experience
- tops
- twin shadow
- twho another
- very nice person
- warpaint
- water from your eyes
Line Up oficial para el día Sábado 16 de Noviembre: Corona Capital 2024
- Shawn Mendes
- Melanie Martinez
- New Order
- American Football
- BBNO$
- Black Pumas
- Boy Harsher
- Busted
- Charlotte Day wilson
- crystal fighters
- del water gap
- ekkstacy
- explosions in the sky
- feeble little horse
- jorja smith
- luke hemmings
- michelle
- mxmtoon
- nico vega
- petey
- primal scream
- St. vincent
- the aquadolls
- the blaze
- thee sacred souls
- tora
- travis
- tyla
- una mia
Line Up oficial para el día Domingo 17 de Noviembre: Corona Capital 2024
- Paul McCartney
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Empire of the sun
- Bar Italia
- Beach Fossils
- Beck
- Biig piig
- cavetown
- crumb
- dabeull
- eyedress
- hermanos gutiérrez
- hurray for the riff raff
- iggy pop
- kim gordon
- leon bridges
- mannequinn pussy
- maxïmo park
- monobloc
- natalie jane
- night tapes
- nothing but thieves
- porter robinson
- sophie ellis-bextor
- sprints
- the magic numbers
- victoria canal
- wisp
- zimmer90