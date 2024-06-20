Corona Capital 2024: Este el Cartel COMPLETO para el 15-16 y 17 de Noviembre en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Corona Capital anunció de manera oficial su cartel completo para su edición 2024.

Mediante una publicación en sus cuentas oficiales de redes sociales, publicó una imagen con el cartel oficial del festival que se llevará a cabo los días 15, 16 y 17 de Noviembre en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

En el cartel oficial, podemos ver nombres de bandas y artistas como: Green Day, Toto, Zedd, Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, New Order, Paul McCartney, Queens of the Stone Age, Empire of the Sun.

Despiértenos en noviembre. 💙#CoronaCapital24 #PreventaCitibanamex: 25 de junio a partir de las 2pm.



Diseño: KII pic.twitter.com/ls3KZjJXp9 — Corona Capital (@CoronaCapital) June 20, 2024

Line Up oficial para el día Viernes 15 de Noviembre: Corona Capital 2024

Green Day

Toto

Zedd

Air Yel

Alice Phoebe Lou

Badbadnotgood

Blonde RedHead

Blü eyes

brigitte calls me baby

cage the elephant

city and colour

clairo

david kushner

french 79

honne

isabel larosa

james vincent mcmorrow

lo moon

the beaches

the mars volta

the vaccines

the yussef dayes experience

tops

twin shadow

twho another

very nice person

warpaint

water from your eyes

Line Up oficial para el día Sábado 16 de Noviembre: Corona Capital 2024

Shawn Mendes

Melanie Martinez

New Order

American Football

BBNO$

Black Pumas

Boy Harsher

Busted

Charlotte Day wilson

crystal fighters

del water gap

ekkstacy

explosions in the sky

feeble little horse

jorja smith

luke hemmings

michelle

mxmtoon

nico vega

petey

primal scream

St. vincent

the aquadolls

the blaze

thee sacred souls

tora

travis

tyla

una mia

Line Up oficial para el día Domingo 17 de Noviembre: Corona Capital 2024