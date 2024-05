DJ Snake dará concierto GRATIS en CDMX: Cómo registrarte y cuándo es la “Teka” Release Party

Did @djsnake open the biggest moshpit in dance music history?! 🤯

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

His massive headline show at the La Defense Arena in Paris this past weekend was his biggest undertaking yet with over 40,000 attendees#DjSnake #EDM #Paris pic.twitter.com/CaZLFsWy8c