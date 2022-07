El grupo de K-Pop BlackPink llegará a PUBG Mobile

Need some tips and guidance for @BLACKPINK's THE VIRTUAL-themed in-game events?



Check this video to get your rewards and be well prepared for the in-game concert!



Download Link: https://t.co/L5IS34kizu#BLACKPINKxPUBGM #BLACKPINK #PUBGMOBILE #THEVIRTUAL #INGAMECONCERT #PUBGM pic.twitter.com/HZrW7qhwvY