Novedades de Fortnite Battle Royale tras la actualización v.20.10

THE HEAVY SNIPER IS BACK IN ALL 3 RARITIES!



- Damage remains 120/128/132

- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198

- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660

- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5

- Daels 640+ Damage to Vehicles pic.twitter.com/ah2fMdcj6Z