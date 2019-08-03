Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)