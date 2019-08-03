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#Galería | Supercopa de Alemania | Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich
El Dortmund se llevó el partido con goles de Alcácer y Sancho.
Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: General view inside the stadium prior to the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: A detailed view of the match ball is seen prior to the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Bayern Muenchen players show appreciation to the fans after the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the cup during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 3, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen gestures during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 3, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
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Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: General view inside the stadium prior to the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: A detailed view of the match ball is seen prior to the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Paco Alcacer of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Bayern Muenchen players show appreciation to the fans after the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park on August 03, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the cup during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 3, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images | DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen gestures during the DFL Supercup 2019 match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 3, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
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