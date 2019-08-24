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Real Madrid vs Valladolid

Madrid iguala en Santiago Bernabéu

Por: Azteca Deportes

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Marcelo Vieira of Real Madrid competes for the ball with Francisco Jose Olivas of Real Valladolid during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Kiko Olivas of Real Valladolid, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga



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Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid shoots on goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid Celebrates 1-0 during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

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Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Marcelo Vieira of Real Madrid competes for the ball with Francisco Jose Olivas of Real Valladolid during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Kiko Olivas of Real Valladolid, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga



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Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid shoots on goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: James Rodriguez of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid Celebrates 1-0 during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander

Soccrates Images/Getty Images | MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 24: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 24, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - La Liga Santander