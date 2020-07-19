Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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¡Las tristes imágenes del descenso del Leganés!
El equipo de Javier Aguirre perdió la categoría en el último partido contra el campeón de España, el Real Madrid.
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes coach Javier Aguirre with Jonathan Silva looking dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes coach Javier Aguirre with Roberto Rosales looks dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes’ Oscar looks dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes players look dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes players look dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes coach Javier Aguirre with Ivan Cuellar looking dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes coach Javier Aguirre with Jonathan Silva looking dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes coach Javier Aguirre with Roberto Rosales looks dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes’ Oscar looks dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes players look dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes players look dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ/REUTERS | Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - July 19, 2020 Leganes coach Javier Aguirre with Ivan Cuellar looking dejected after the match, Leganes has been relegated, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Sergio Perez