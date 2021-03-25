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Los MEJORES defensas centrales del mundo en la actualidad | FOTOS
Sergio Ramos, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Upamecano, Marquinhos y más. Estos son los mejores defensas centrales del mundo en la actualidad. ¿Quién falta?
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
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NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
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