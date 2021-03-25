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Los MEJORES defensas centrales del mundo en la actualidad | FOTOS

Sergio Ramos, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Upamecano, Marquinhos y más. Estos son los mejores defensas centrales del mundo en la actualidad. ¿Quién falta?

2 Lesionados Real Madrid Sergio Ramos.jpg
Juventus derrotó al Lecce 4-0 en casa.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

4 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
2 Fichajes mas caros Manchester City.jpg
15 fichajes mas caros en la historia del PSG.jpg
5 Virgil Van Dijk.jpg
3 manchester city defensas comprados transferencias.jpg
6 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
24 Resultados Octavos de Final Champions League 2021.jpg
3 mejores futbolistas de africa koulibaly.jpg
13 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
10 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
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1 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad kounde.jpg
2 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad skriniar.jpg
3 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad diego carlos.jpg
4 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad bastoni.jpg
5 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad sule.jpg
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2 Lesionados Real Madrid Sergio Ramos.jpg
Juventus derrotó al Lecce 4-0 en casa.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus celebrates after scoring the his goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Lecce at Allianz Stadium on June 26, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

4 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
2 Fichajes mas caros Manchester City.jpg
15 fichajes mas caros en la historia del PSG.jpg
5 Virgil Van Dijk.jpg
3 manchester city defensas comprados transferencias.jpg
6 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
24 Resultados Octavos de Final Champions League 2021.jpg
3 mejores futbolistas de africa koulibaly.jpg
13 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
10 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
Piqué lesión
1 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad kounde.jpg
2 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad skriniar.jpg
3 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad diego carlos.jpg
4 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad bastoni.jpg
5 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad sule.jpg
2 Lesionados Real Madrid Sergio Ramos.jpg
Juventus derrotó al Lecce 4-0 en casa.
4 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
2 Fichajes mas caros Manchester City.jpg
15 fichajes mas caros en la historia del PSG.jpg
5 Virgil Van Dijk.jpg
3 manchester city defensas comprados transferencias.jpg
6 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
24 Resultados Octavos de Final Champions League 2021.jpg
3 mejores futbolistas de africa koulibaly.jpg
13 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
10 mejores futbolistas franceses.jpg
Piqué lesión
1 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad kounde.jpg
2 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad skriniar.jpg
3 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad diego carlos.jpg
4 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad bastoni.jpg
5 mejores defensas del mundo actualidad sule.jpg