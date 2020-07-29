-
El antes de: Wayne RooneyWayne Rooney
-
El después de: Wayne Rooney
-
El antes de: Antonio Conte
-
El después de: Antonio Conte
-
El antes de: Diego SimeoneDiego Simeone
-
El después de: Diego SimeoneDiego Simeone Atlético de Madrid
-
El antes de: Jan OblakAtletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak
-
El después de: Jan OblakMADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 13: Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Celta de Vigo at Wanda Metropolitano on April 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
-
El antes de: Dimitar BerbatovDimitar Berbatov
-
El después de: Dimitar BerbatovBEIJING, CHINA - JULY 03: Manchester United Club legends Dimitar Berbatov attends a press conference during Manchester United Creates New Online & Offline Experiences To Engage Fans In China on July 3, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
-
La extraña calvicie de Gareth Bale
-
La extraña calvicie de Gareth BaleVITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Gareth Bale (R) of Real Madrid CF smiles ahead his teammate Luka Modric (L) both sitted on the bench prior to start the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on September 23, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Los futbolistas que tuvieron un cambio de look por calvicie
¡Estos cracks tuvieron una transformación impresionante!