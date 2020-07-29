Los futbolistas que tuvieron un cambio de look por calvicie

La extraña calvicie de Gareth Bale

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Gareth Bale (R) of Real Madrid CF smiles ahead his teammate Luka Modric (L) both sitted on the bench prior to start the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on September 23, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)