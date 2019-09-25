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La derrota del Napoli frente al Cagliari en imágenes
El tanto fue obra de Nahuel Castro.
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Jose Callejon of SSC Napoli stands disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Kostantinos Manolas of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli vies with Fabrizio Cacciatore of Cagliari Calcio during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: SSC Napoli players stand disappointed after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Cagliari Calcio players celebrates the 0-1 goal scored by Lucas Castro, beside the disappointment of Giovanni Di Lorenzo of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Cagliari Calcio players celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Hirving Lozano (R) of SSC Napoli vies with Ragnar Klavan of Cagliari Calcio during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Jose Callejon of SSC Napoli stands disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Carlo Ancelotti coach of SSC Napoli gestures during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Kostantinos Manolas of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli vies with Fabrizio Cacciatore of Cagliari Calcio during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: SSC Napoli players stand disappointed after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Cagliari Calcio players celebrates the 0-1 goal scored by Lucas Castro, beside the disappointment of Giovanni Di Lorenzo of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Cagliari Calcio players celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Hirving Lozano (R) of SSC Napoli vies with Ragnar Klavan of Cagliari Calcio during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Hirving Lozano of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)