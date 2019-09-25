La derrota del Napoli frente al Cagliari en imágenes

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images | NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Cagliari Calcio players celebrates the 0-1 goal scored by Lucas Castro, beside the disappointment of Giovanni Di Lorenzo of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on September 25, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)