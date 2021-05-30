Fotos: Revive los mejores momentos del título del Cruz Azul

Jam Media/Getty Images | MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Jonathan Rodriguez (C) of Cruz Azul celebrates with Santiago Gimenez (L) and Guillermo Fernandez (R) after scoring his team’s first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)