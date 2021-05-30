Fotos: Revive los mejores momentos del título del Cruz Azul

ver fotos
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Players of Cruz Azul celebrate with the trophy after winning the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Aerial view of Azteca stadium prior the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Fans of Cruz Azul cheer during the arrival of their team prior to the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Fans of Cruz Azul cheer during the arrival of their team prior to the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Players of Cruz Azul and Santos get in the field prior the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Carlos Orrantia #8 of Santos Laguna struggles for the ball against Jose Rivero #15 of Cruz Azul during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Guillermo Fernández of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Juan Otero of Santos Laguna during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Orbelin Pineda (L) of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Omar Campos (R) of Santos during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Carlos Orrantia of Santos Laguna fights for the ball with Roberto Alvarado of Cruz Azul during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: José de Jesús Corona goalkeeper of Cruz Azul rejects the ball during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Diego Valdes of Santos celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Diego Valdes of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Fernando Gorriaran of Santos celebrates his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Diego Valdes of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Juan Reynoso coach of Cruz Azul looks on prior the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Players of Cruz Azul leave the field at halftime during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Julio Dominguez (L) and Luis Romo (R) of Cruz Azul fight for the ball with Diego Valdes (C) of Santos during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Jonathan Rodríguez of Cruz Azul scors his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Jonathan Rodriguez of Cruz Azul celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Jonathan Rodríguez of Cruz Azul celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Jonathan Rodriguez (C) of Cruz Azul celebrates with Santiago Gimenez (L) and Guillermo Fernandez (R) after scoring his team's first goal during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Juan Reynoso, head coach of Cruz Azul, looks on during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: View of the Champions trophy before the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: Jonathan Rodríguez of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Matheus Doria of Santos Laguna during the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 30: José de Jesús Corona goalkeeper of Cruz Azul and teammate Julio César Domínguez of lift the champions trophy after winning the Final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna as part of Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Lo logró, se acabó la maldición, Cruz Azul es campeón. La Máquina sufrió por algunos momentos, pero consiguió el deseado título.
Después de 23 años 5 meses y 23 días; 8,575 días; 205,808 horas después el AZUL al fin TERMINA CON LA PENUMBRA y vuelve a levantar el título.