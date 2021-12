Mira todo lo que puedes encontrar en la tienda de Fortnite desde hoy

❄️Winterfest is here!❄️



Hop in now for snowy gameplay, chilling new quests,

and Crackshot’s Cabin full of presents to unwrap just for you!



Ready your spider-senses as we welcome Spider-Man and

MJ from the new movie: No Way Home to the Island SOON.https://t.co/eOoVm5MHVn pic.twitter.com/xAKNuXZ28g