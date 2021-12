El sueño que le cumplió Demaryius Thomas a su mamá

Demaryius Thomas’ career resume:

- 4x Pro Bowl

- Super Bowl 50 Champ

- 2x All-Pro 2nd Team

- 2nd most REC (13) in 1 Super Bowl

- 1 of 3 with 90+ REC/1,400 REC YDS/10+ REC TD in 3 straight seasons

pic.twitter.com/Pei0IwJyj0