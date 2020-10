Niña de 9 años diseñó la nueva playera del Manchester City

Thanks for all your incredible @pumafootball '𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚐𝚗 𝚊 𝚔𝚒𝚝' entries!



And the winner is... Lucy Beth, aged 9, from Dublin! 🎨



Congratulations 👏



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/UlylWmwFjO