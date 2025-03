¿Efecto Efraín Juárez? Se consuma el pase de Pumas en Concachampions al derrotar en el global al Alajuelense

alajuelense vs pumas concachampions en vivo

Jepson Lucumi (L) of Alajuelense fights for the ball with Jose Caicedo (R) of Pumas during the round of 16 second leg match between LD Alajuelense and Pumas UNAM as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025, at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium on March 13, 2025 in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

MEXSPORT