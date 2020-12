Browns en crisis: sus cuatro receptores van a la lista de Covid

We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS. pic.twitter.com/sCSte9PejF