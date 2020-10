Cobertura en vivo - Tampa Bay @ Chicago, semana 5 de la NFL

1️⃣2️⃣ ➡️ 1️⃣3️⃣@MikeEvans13_ has a TD in every game this season. #GoBucs



📺: #TBvsCHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME

📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/2DRo6tHcud