Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Las estrellas de los San Francisco 49ers estuvieron en la conferencia de prensa!
El equipo de Ritual NFL estuvo presente con todos los detalles.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)