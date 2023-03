Rocket League presenta auto alemán para su Temporada 10

A harvest has sprouted in the desert of Deadeye Canyon just in time for Season 10 🪷🏜️🌻



On Wednesday, March 8th you can jump into a Brand New Rocket Pass featuring the Volkswagen Golf GTI, New Oasis Arena Variant, and more!



Learn More about Season 10: https://t.co/62PJxanCXW pic.twitter.com/bi4wqTAKhA