Ulises Dávila consigue doblete en victoria de su escuadra en Australia

Blink and you'll miss it 💥



It's a Ulises Dávila thunderbolt that sends @mfcbulls two goals clear!



What's that hit on the speed gun?



Catch all the action LIVE on @Channel10AU BOLD 📺



Follow live: https://t.co/0vlP0pZtZW#MACvWSW #WeAreALeagues @IsuzuUTE pic.twitter.com/VgmAaS9GBC