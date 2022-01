Zombies dentro de Battlefield 2042 por tiempo limitado

New featured experience in #BattlefieldPortal.



"Zombie Survival" 🧟



🪖 4 man squad.

💀 Rack up the most kills vs infinite zombies (AI).

🪦 If you die, your squad must reach "X" zombie kills to buy your freedom.

🗺️ 1942, BC2, BF3 and 2042 maps.

🗓️ Available until January 27th. pic.twitter.com/qhLjyHf67S