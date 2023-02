Blackpink visitará México por primera vez, ¿dónde se presentarán?

Three days haven’t felt so short! We certainly had a blast with our Hong Kong fans this week🔥

Thank you so much for these unforgettable memories. Love you all!❤️#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #BORNPINK #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR #BLACKPINK_BORNPINK #HONGKONG #YG pic.twitter.com/vcIydLJuem