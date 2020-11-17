Escuelas cierran en Kenia y aumentan embarazos en estudiantes adolescentes

ver fotos
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is seven-months pregnant, lies on a couch at her home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, September 30, 2020. "If I was in school, this could have not happened," Bosibori said.
Jackline Bosibori's shadow is cast onto a wall as she arrives home with her newborn daughter in Lindi village within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, stands inside her home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya July 14, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, attends an ultrasound appointment at Tabitha Medical Clinic within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, October 2, 2020. "I don't want to get married at this stage, I am still very young and have dreams to fulfil," said Bosibori who wants to become a lawyer.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is nine-months pregnant, sits outside her home with her family's hen in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 4, 2020. "I am now very tired, this baby should come out," Bosibori said.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is nine-months pregnant, holds her family's hen at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 4, 2020. "I want to go back to school and fulfil my dream of becoming a lawyer," Jackline said.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, stands with her mother Ann Kemunto outside their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 4, 2020. "I can't wait to give birth and stop wearing these oversized clothes," Bosibori said.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, looks at printed scans of her unborn baby after an ultrasound appointment at a clinic within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, October 2, 2020. "I have no one to talk to. My parents have been very harsh towards me," Bosibori said.
Jackline Bosibori's younger sisters Maurine Bochaderi, 7, Faith Nyakerario, 5, and Angela Moraa, 12, spend time with Bosibori's newborn daughter at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, holds her newborn daughter as she sits with her sisters at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020. "I am happy the baby is here, the anxiety is now over," said Bosibori.
Su madre vende verduras a la orilla de la carretera para llevar algo de dinero a casa, luego de que Jackline quedara embarazada de un joven de 20 años quien al enterarse de que sería padre no volvió a contestar sus llamadas. Jackline cuenta que no tiene con quien hablar. "Mis padres han sido muy duros conmigo". Al igual que otras jóvenes es atendida sin costo en el centro de salud de Shofco. Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, walks through the corridors of Kenyatta National Hospital after giving birth in Nairobi, Kenya, November 10, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, rides a bus to Kenyatta National Hospital with her mother Ann Kemunto in Nairobi, Kenya, November 9, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, is shown by a nurse how to breastfeed her one-day-old baby at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, November 10, 2020. "I don't know what I feel right now, I am having mixed feelings," Bosibori said.
Jackline Bosibori's mother Ann Kemunto sits with a friend as they spend time with Bosibori's newborn daughter in Lindi village within Kibera slums, Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020. Until January, when Kenya's schools are set to fully reopen, Bosibori will be caring for the baby full time, squeezing in revision when she can. After that, Kemunto, who had Bosibori when she was 18, said she'll find a way to care for her grandchild. "The girl has to go back to school."
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, lies on a hospital bed as a midwife listens to her unborn baby's heartbeat at the Shofco health centre where she attends her antenatal clinic appointment within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 14, 2020. "I am certain that I will give birth safely and my baby will be healthy," said Bosibori.
De acuerdo con el informe "Sauti Sasa!", publicado por el grupo de investigación Youth Act, cada año alrededor de 13 mil mujeres dejan sus estudios a causa del embarazo. Tan solo en 2018 los centros de salud reportaron más de 500 mil embarazos en mujeres de 10 a 19 años. Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori's newborn daughter cries inside their home in Lindi village within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, waits to be seen at the Shofco health centre where she attends her antenatal clinic appointments within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 14, 2020. "Here i don't pay anything, everything is done free of charge, i just need to show up," said Bosibori.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, talks to her younger sister Angela Moraa, 12, outside their home before Bosibori travels to the hospital to give birth, in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 9, 2020. "No other man will ever take advantage of me again," Bosibori said.
Jackline Bosibori's younger sisters Faith Nyakerario, 5, and Maurine Bochaderi, 7, study together at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, July 21, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is seven-months pregnant, holds a doll inside her home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, September 30, 2020.
La OMS indica que las complicaciones durante el embarazo y el parto son la mayor causa de la muerte de las jóvenes de entre 15 y 19 años. Mientras que en Kenia el desconocimiento sobre métodos anticonceptivos aumenta los embarazos en menores de edad. Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is seven-months pregnant, helps her younger sister Angela Moraa, 12, with school work at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, September 30, 2020. With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bosibori's mother out selling vegetables on the roadside, Bosibori got involved with a man in his twenties. When she told him she was pregnant, he stopped answering her calls.
Jackline Bosibori's younger sister Faith Nyakerario, 5, carries a bucket at their home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 28, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, stands outside her home in Lindi village within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, October 2, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, walks to a vegetable garden with her neighbour Arafah within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 28, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, shops for second hand baby clothes at the Toi market within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 21, 2020. "I can't believe I am actually buying this for a baby inside me," said Bosibori.
Datos estadísticos también revelan que una de cada tres menores de edad ha sufrido alguna forma de violencia sexual en Kenia y casi un 70 % de niñas en edad de escolarización han dicho tener relaciones sexuales bajo coacción. A commuter train rides through shanty structures within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 21, 2020.
Homes stand within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 21, 2020.
Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, who is pregnant, washes laundry at a water puddle within the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 21, 2020. "I have to carry my clothes here to do my washing, it is tiring but there is nothing I can do," said Bosibori.
Escuelas cierran en Kenia y aumentan embarazos en estudiantes adolescentes
Cada año alrededor de 13 mil adolescentes dejan sus estudios a causa del embarazo, según un estudio publicado por el grupo de investigación Youth Act.