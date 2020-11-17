Escuelas cierran en Kenia y aumentan embarazos en estudiantes adolescentes

Su madre vende verduras a la orilla de la carretera para llevar algo de dinero a casa, luego de que Jackline quedara embarazada de un joven de 20 años quien al enterarse de que sería padre no volvió a contestar sus llamadas. Jackline cuenta que no tiene con quien hablar. “Mis padres han sido muy duros conmigo”. Al igual que otras jóvenes es atendida sin costo en el centro de salud de Shofco.

Jackline Bosibori's mother Ann Kemunto sits with a friend as they spend time with Bosibori's newborn daughter in Lindi village within Kibera slums, Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020. Until January, when Kenya's schools are set to fully reopen, Bosibori will be caring for the baby full time, squeezing in revision when she can. After that, Kemunto, who had Bosibori when she was 18, said she'll find a way to care for her grandchild. "The girl has to go back to school."