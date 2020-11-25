Estas son las fotografías de los animales más graciosas del 2020

ver fotos
No te vas a hacer un peine con mi caparazón
La sonrisaParrot fish from El Hierro, Canary Islands... among a group of parrot fish I saw this one, with a crooked mouth, looking like it was smiling. I don’t know if it was caused by a fishing hook, or just something hard that it tried to bite. I concentrated on it, and it took me several minutes until I got this frontal shot... and yes, it made my day!
Negociaciones difícilesI was came across a foxes den while I was traveling, looking for some nature, in the nearby fields. I spent an entire magical morning with 4 cute fox cubs. At some point I noticed that one of the cubs start sniffing around, and a seconds after, he pulled this shrew (which he probably hid there earlier) out of the sand and started playing with it. after a while, the fox cub stood on the stone and threw the shrew in the air .. the shrew landed in such a way that it seemed as if they were having a conversation, and he is asking the fox “Please don’t kill me” It’s actually reminded me of a Scene from “The Gruffalo” story ...
Pedo mortal
Al escondite
En serio, ¿compartirías algo?The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Krisztina Scheeff Escondido United States Phone: Email: Title: Seriously, would you share some? Description: Atlantic Puffins are amazing flyers and their fishing talents are - well - as you see some do better than others! I just love the second Puffin’s look - can I just have one please? Animal: Atlantic Puffin Location of shot: Scotland, UK
¡Llamen a los bomberos!
Levanta cariño, ya ha sonado el despertadorThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Luis BurgueÃ±o Trelew Argentina Phone: Email: Title: I had to stay late at work Description: South sea elephant in patagonia (Isla Escondida) They adopt very curious gestures! Animal: South sea elephant (Mirounga) Location of shot: Isla Escondida, Chubut. Patagonia Argentina
Esto debería ser privadoThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Megan Lorenz Etobicoke Canada Phone: Email: Title: Monkey Business Description: While on a trip to Borneo, I had many opportunities to watch monkeys interacting with each other. These Pig-Tailed Macaques showed me a bit more than I bargained for! Don’t blame me...I just take the photos, I can’t control the wildlife! So many titles came to mind for this photo but I went with the safe “family-friendly” option and called it “Monkey Business”. Animal: Pig-Tailed Macaques Location of shot: Kinabatangan River in Borneo, Malaysia
O Sole Mio
¡Distancia social, por favor!The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Petr Sochman Brussels Belgium Phone: Email: Title: Social distance, please! Description: This photo from January 2020 is the beginning of a scene which lasted approximately one minute and in which each of the birds used a foot to clean the partner’s beak. While the whole scene was very informative, this first photo with the male already holding his foot high in the air was just asking to be taken out of the context... Processing: cropping, global adjustments (noise reduction, exposure, saturation, contrast, sharpening), local adjustments (vignette) Animal: Rose-ringed parakeet Location of shot: Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka
Es un ruiseñorThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Sally Lloyd-Jones Bodmin United Kingdom Phone: Email: Title: It’s A Mocking Bird! Description: I was hoping a Kingfisher would land on the “No Fishing” sign but I was over the moon when it landed for several seconds with a fish. It then flew off with it’s catch. It appeared to be mocking the person who erected the sign! Animal: A Kingfisher Location of shot: Near Kirkcudbright
Clase de saludo al SolThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Sue Hollis Summerland Point Australia Phone: + Email: Title: Sun Salutation Class Description: We were surprised to see that Sea Lions actively practice Yoga. Guess they need to get their Zen as well. Animal: Sea Lion Location of shot: Galapagos Islands
La razaThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Yevhen Samuchenko Odessa Ukraine Phone: Email: Title: The race Description: My friends and I walked in the center of the small town of Hampi in India. There was a bicycle parking nearby. Suddenly a flock of langurs jumped on these bicycles and began to frolic. We were afraid to frighten them away, I started taking pictures from afar, but then we came very close to them and the langurs continued to play with bicycles Animal: Langur Location of shot: India
¡Te tengo esta vez!
Diversión para todas las edadesThe Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Thomas Vijayan Ontario Canada Phone: Email: Title: Fun For All Ages Description: Shooting the most common is the most challenging thing. Langurs are very common but waiting for a right movement is very challenging and needs lots of patience. Photography is not about quantity I consider it more of a quality and a story telling frame which can put a smile in someone’s heart. In 2014 I had made 15 trips to India in search of a perfect frame out of these trips, in one of the trip I could only get this frame and I am more than happy with this picture - A playful monkey with its family is a special frame for me. Animal: Langur Location of shot: Kabini, India
Estas son las fotografías de los animales más graciosas del 2020
¿Qué nombre lo pondrías a la fotografía de esta tortuga?
Cada año el Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards premia las fotografías de animales más graciosas.
Paul Joysnon-Hicks y Tom Sullan son las mentes maestras de esta sexta edición que convocaron a amantes de la fotografía a compartir sus mejores imágenes con este concurso abierto online y gratuito.
El objetivo del Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards es generar conciencia sobre la preservación de la naturaleza y la vida salvaje, así como llevar a cabo pequeñas acciones para conseguir grandes cambios.
¿Cuál es tu favorita?