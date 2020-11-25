Estas son las fotografías de los animales más graciosas del 2020

                ver fotos
                • "¡Estaba nadando con esta tortuga en la isla Lady Elliot en la Gran Barrera de Coral cuando me lanzó el pájaro!”
                  No te vas a hacer un peine con mi caparazón
                • “Entre un grupo de peces loro vi a éste, con la boca torcida, con aspecto de sonreír. No sé si fue causado por un anzuelo de pesca, o simplemente algo duro que trató de morder. Me concentré en eso, y me tomó varios minutos hasta que obtuve esta toma frontal. Y sí, ¡me alegró el día!”
                  La sonrisa
                • “Me encontré con una guarida de zorros mientras viajaba, buscando algo de naturaleza, en los campos cercanos. Pasé toda una mañana mágica con cuatro adorables cachorros de zorro. En algún momento noté que uno de los cachorros comenzó a husmear y, segundos después, sacó esta musaraña (que probablemente escondió allí antes) de la arena y comenzó a jugar con ella. después de un rato, el cachorro de zorro se paró en la piedra y arrojó a la musaraña al aire (...) la musaraña aterrizó de tal manera que parecía como si estuvieran conversando, y le estaba pidiendo al zorro. Por favor no mates. En realidad me recordó a una escena de la historia de “The Gruffalo’”.
                  Negociaciones difíciles
                • “Un oso pardo levantó la pata para oler después de un pedo, luego se derrumbó".
                  Pedo mortal
                • “Cuando este caballito del diablo Azure se despertó lentamente, se dio cuenta de mi presencia. Estaba alineado para tomar una foto de perfil de sus alas y cuerpo, pero con bastante sensatez, reaccionó al humano con la cámara colocando el tallo de hierba Marsh entre él y yo. Tomé la foto de todos modos. Fue solo más tarde que me di cuenta de lo característico que era. Y cuánto se parece el caballito del diablo a uno de los muppets”.
                  Al escondite
                • “Los frailecillos atlánticos son voladores increíbles y su talento para la pesca es, bueno, ¡como puede ver, algunos lo hacen mejor que otros! Me encanta el segundo look de Puffin”
                  En serio, ¿compartirías algo?
                • “El mapache se estaba despertando y estirándose. Tenemos un mapache en este árbol de vez en cuando, a veces durante una noche y otras durante un mes”.
                  ¡Llamen a los bomberos!
                • “Un elefante marino del sur en la Patagonia (Isla Escondida) ¡adoptó gestos muy curiosos!”
                  Levanta cariño, ya ha sonado el despertador
                • “Durante un viaje a Borneo, tuve muchas oportunidades de observar a los monos interactuando entre sí. ¡Estos macacos de cola de cerdo me mostraron un poco más de lo que esperaba! No me culpes... Solo tomo las fotos, ¡no puedo controlar la vida salvaje! Se me ocurrieron muchos títulos para esta foto, pero opté por la opción segura “apta para familias” y la llamé “Monkey Business”.
                  Esto debería ser privado
                • "¡Es como si me estuviera” cantando”! :) Tenía una voz muy bonita :) “
                  O Sole Mio
                • “Esta foto de enero de 2020 es el inicio de una escena que duró aproximadamente un minuto y en la que cada una de las aves utilizó un pie para limpiar el pico de la pareja. Si bien toda la escena fue muy informativa, esta primera foto con el hombre que ya sostenía el pie en el aire solo pedía que lo sacaran del contexto”.
                  ¡Distancia social, por favor!
                • “Tenía la esperanza de que un martín pescador aterrizara en el letrero de"No pescar”, pero estaba sobre la Luna cuando aterrizó durante varios segundos con un pez. Luego voló con su captura. ¡Parecía burlarse de la persona que colocó el letrero!”
                  Es un ruiseñor
                • “Nos sorprendió ver que los leones marinos practican yoga activamente. Supongo que también necesitan obtener su Zen”
                  Clase de saludo al Sol
                • “Mis amigos y yo caminamos por el centro de la pequeña ciudad de Hampi en la India. Cerca había un aparcamiento para bicicletas. De repente, una bandada de langures se subió a estas bicicletas y empezó a retozar. Teníamos miedo de asustarlos, empecé a hacer fotos desde lejos, pero luego nos acercamos mucho a ellos y los langures siguieron jugando con las bicicletas”.
                  La raza
                • “Un cachorro de león africano acecha a su hermano desde lo alto de un termitero”.
                  ¡Te tengo esta vez!
                • “Disparar lo más común es lo más desafiante. Los langures son muy comunes, pero esperar un movimiento correcto es un gran desafío y requiere mucha paciencia. La fotografía no se trata de cantidad, la considero más una calidad y un marco narrativo que puede poner una sonrisa en el corazón de alguien. En 2014 hice 15 viajes a la India en busca de un marco perfecto fuera de estos viajes, en uno de los viajes solo pude conseguir este marco y estoy más que feliz con esta foto. Un mono juguetón con su familia es especial para mí".
                  Diversión para todas las edades
                Next Page

                ¿Qué nombre lo pondrías a la fotografía de esta tortuga?

                Cada año el Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards premia las fotografías de animales más graciosas.

                Paul Joysnon-Hicks y Tom Sullan son las mentes maestras de esta sexta edición que convocaron a amantes de la fotografía a compartir sus mejores imágenes con este concurso abierto online y gratuito.

                El objetivo del Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards es generar conciencia sobre la preservación de la naturaleza y la vida salvaje, así como llevar a cabo pequeñas acciones para conseguir grandes cambios.

                ¿Cuál es tu favorita?

                25 noviembre, 2020
                Azteca Noticias
                Internacional - Galerias
