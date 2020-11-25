Estas son las fotografías de los animales más graciosas del 2020

Negociaciones difíciles

I was came across a foxes den while I was traveling, looking for some nature, in the nearby fields. I spent an entire magical morning with 4 cute fox cubs. At some point I noticed that one of the cubs start sniffing around, and a seconds after, he pulled this shrew (which he probably hid there earlier) out of the sand and started playing with it. after a while, the fox cub stood on the stone and threw the shrew in the air .. the shrew landed in such a way that it seemed as if they were having a conversation, and he is asking the fox “Please don’t kill me” It’s actually reminded me of a Scene from “The Gruffalo” story ...