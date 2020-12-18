Festejos y adornos navideños llevan esperanza al mundo en medio de la pandemia por Covid-19

                ver fotos
                • Algunas familias alrededor del mundo han decidido disfrutar de los adornos navideños de las casas y la vía pública en medio de la pandemia por Covid-19
                  Las luces navideñas han iluminado el mundo y llevado algo de esperanza
                  Christmas decorations shine outside a house in Duisburg, Germany December 10, 2020. Picture taken December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
                  People look at Christmas illuminations for the holiday season in Nice, France, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
                  Visitors view the Glow Wild installations at Kew Botanical Gardens in Wakehurst, southern Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
                  People take pictures next to the light sculpture during Dreamland festival of lights in Tallinn, Estonia December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
                  A man points at a taxi cab made of Christmas lights called “Christmas Cab” that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
                  Christmas holiday lights decorate trees along the Champs Elysees in Paris, France November 25, 2020. At rear is the Arc de Triomphe and in the foreground the Egyptian obelisk. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
                  People look at Christmas lights illuminating Dylan Walsh’s house in aid of cancer charity ‘Arc House’ in the Finglas Cappagh Green area of Dublin, Ireland, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
                  A house is illuminated ahead of Christmas in Delmenhorst, Germany, December 10, 2020. Picture taken December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
                  A general view shows lights and figures in the garden of the so-called Christmas House of family Gollnhuber in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria December 7, 2020. Picture taken December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
                  Christmas holiday lights decorate the Paris Town hall in Paris, France December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
                  People pose for a picture at The Land of Light show at Longleat House, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Warminster, Wiltshire, Britain December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
                  People walk past decorations and lights placed ahead of the New Year and Christmas season in Skopje, North Macedonia December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
                  Snow falls around a house decorated for the Christmas holiday in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
                  Guests drive through WonderLAnd, a holiday-themed drive-thru experience, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Woodland Hills, California, U.S., November 30, 2020. Picture taken November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
                  People stand next to a part of one kilometre-long Christmas illuminations with the colours of the Spanish flag, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
                  A woman photographs lights from inside the car as she visits Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
                  Lights illuminate Monte Carlo Casino square as part of Christmas holiday season decorations in Monaco, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
                  A dreidel made of Christmas lights called “Whirl of Whimsy” sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
                  A plane made of Christmas lights called “Magic Delivery” sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
                  A boy leans out a vehicle’s sunroof at WonderLAnd, a holiday-themed drive-thru experience, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Woodland Hills, California, U.S., November 30, 2020. Picture taken November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

                Festejos y adornos navideños llevan esperanza al mundo en medio de la pandemia por Covid-19

                A pocos días de que llegue la Navidad, personas de todo el mundo han decorado su casa con el espíritu de esta fecha en medio de uno de los años más difíciles en toda la historia a causa de la pandemia por Covid-19.
