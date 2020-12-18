Festejos y adornos navideños llevan esperanza al mundo en medio de la pandemia por Covid-19

Las luces navideñas han iluminado el mundo y llevado algo de esperanza

A man points at a taxi cab made of Christmas lights called “Christmas Cab” that sits on the sidewalk of Fifth Avenue during a holiday season installation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY