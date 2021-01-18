ver fotos
FOTOS | Con ensayo alistan ceremonia de posesión de Joe BidenA general view of rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
FOTOS | Alistan ceremonia para la toma de posesión de Joe Biden
Autoridades en Washington, Estados Unidos, cerraron temporalmente el lunes el complejo del Capitolio como medida de precaución por un incendio menor que surgió en las cercanías, dijo el Servicio Secreto, lo que destaca el nerviosismo de los agentes de seguridad antes de la juramentación del presidente electo Joe Biden. El percance interrumpió los ensayos de la ceremonia para la toma de posesión.
“No hay amenaza para el público”, dijo el Servicio Secreto en Twitter.
La policía del Capitolio dijo que, en una medida extrema de precaución en vista de las medidas de seguridad especiales para el sector, el jefe interino del departamento ordenó cerrar el área.
El cierre ocurre después del 6 de enero contra el Capitolio por parte de seguidores del mandatario saliente Donald Trump, algunos de los cuales pidieron la muerte del vicepresidente Mike Pence mientras presidía la certificación de la victoria electoral de Biden.
Los participantes en un ensayo de la ceremonia de investidura de Biden fueron evacuados del edificio del Capitolio, según un testigo de Reuters. La juramentación del nuevo presidente demócrata se realizará el miércoles.