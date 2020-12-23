FOTOS | Construyen castillos a 35 grados bajo cero para Festival de Esculturas de Nieve y Hielo

ver fotos
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker uses water to bond blocks of ice while building an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers on scaffolding build an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers wait to be served lunch at a food stall selling dumplings and buns outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker looks at construction plans at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker carries a block of ice while building an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker uses a chainsaw to carve a block of ice, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker carries a tool called a gaff at the frozen Songhua River while extracting blocks of ice ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker uses a hand tool to shave a block of ice while building ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker holds his chainsaw as he poses for a photograph, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers prepare a giant Buddha snow sculpture at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker stands on a block of ice block while breaking it into smaller pieces to be used at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, at the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, China December 16, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers eat lunch inside a food stall’s makeshift plastic tent, outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers smoke, while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker places a strip of light into blocks of ice while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker carries a bowl of noodles inside a food stall’s makeshift plastic tent, outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker posses for a photograph outside the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, before its opening in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosTrucks line up before being loaded with blocks of ice, to be used at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, by the bank of the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, China, December 17, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers use ice picks to break up blocks of ice to be used at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, at the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker uses a forklift to load blocks of ice to be used for the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, onto a truck transporting them to the site of the festival, by the bank of the frozen Songhua River, in Harbin, China, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA worker checks a kettle while working by the bank of the frozen Songhua River, before the opening of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosA truck driver sits in his cab as blocks of ice to be used for the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival are loaded onto his truck, before being transported to the site of the festival from the frozen Songhua river in Harbin, China, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers use ice picks to break up blocks of ice to be used at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, at the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, China, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congeladosWorkers place an ice block onto an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
FOTOS | Construyen castillos a 35 grados bajo cero para Festival de Esculturas de Nieve y Hielo
Cada diciembre escultores de hielo sacan bloques de hielo del río Songhua para el Festival Internacional de Nieve y Hielo de Harbin, China, que son moldeados a mano a 35 grados bajo cero.
Iniciará el 5 de enero de 2021 y contará con castillos de tamaño real, esquí, trineos, bodas masivas, natación de invierno y un parque temático de esculturas de hielo bañadas por luces de colores.
Para Zhang Wei y cientos de otros “mineros de hielo”, el trabajo comienza en el frío adormecedor antes del amanecer en el helado Songhua, un ancho río que serpentea a través de la ciudad de Harbin, en el noreste de China.
Con largos picos de hielo, los mineros rompen la superficie congelada del río de un kilómetro de ancho en bloques de hielo del tamaño de una caja. Los grandes bloques formarán las estructuras que forman el festival anual de hielo y nieve de la ciudad.
Todos los días desde principios de diciembre, decenas de miles de bloques de hielo han sido extraídos del río y trasladados en camión al lugar del festival anual de invierno de Harbin, donde se utilizan para construir castillos de tamaño natural, pagodas, puentes e incluso un restaurante de estofado.
Los bloques de hielo se colocan minuciosamente uno encima del otro mientras los trabajadores les dan forma, recortan y cortan a medida con motosierras, horquillas para encurtidos y cinceles de dientes.
El hielo natural del río funciona mejor, dicen los trabajadores, ya que el hielo artificial no es lo suficientemente fuerte para soportar el viento y es posible que los bloques no resistan ser apilados uno encima del otro.
Con las fronteras internacionales de China fuertemente restringidas debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, se espera que los turistas nacionales representen la mayor parte de los visitantes que se maravillarán con las esculturas de hielo el próximo mes a temperaturas por debajo de menos 35 grados Celsius.