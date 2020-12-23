FOTOS | Construyen castillos a 35 grados bajo cero para Festival de Esculturas de Nieve y Hielo

Escultores de hielo en China construyen castillos congelados

A worker stands on a block of ice block while breaking it into smaller pieces to be used at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, at the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, China December 16, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “HARBIN RAWLINS” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES