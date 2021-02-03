FOTOS | Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edad bajo la sombra de COVID-19

ver fotos
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadYouths including kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadKimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks disinfect their hands as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadKimono-clad women wearing protective face masks wait to receive their body temperature check as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadA kimono-clad woman wearing a protective face mask attends her Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadA Kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadKimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadPolice officers try to control youth wearing protective face masks at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadPolice officers grab kimono-clad youth at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadA Kimono-clad man wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadA Kimono-clad woman wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena after the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadA Kimono-clad woman wearing a fashionable face mask poses for a photograph at Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena after the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edadKimono-clad youth men make a toast with beer as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena after the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
FOTOS | Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edad bajo la sombra de COVID-19
El Seijin no Hi o Día de la mayoría de edad es una de las fiestas nacionales más importantes Japón y para los jóvenes. Se celebra el segundo lunes de enero para los hombres y mujeres que hayan cumplido los 20 años.