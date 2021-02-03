FOTOS | Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edad bajo la sombra de COVID-19

Jóvenes japoneses celebran el Día de la mayoría de edad

Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks wait to receive their body temperature check as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena during the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato