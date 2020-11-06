FOTOS | Otoño deja bellos y coloridos paisajes en todo el mundo

El follaje de otoño se ve en los jardines de Stourhead, ya que el National Trust que administra la finca dijo que tiene la intención de mantener abiertos sus jardines, parques y sitios rurales después del anuncio del gobierno del Reino Unido de un cierre de cuatro semanas en toda Inglaterra, Wiltshire, Gran Bretaña

Autumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens, as the National Trust who manages the estate said that it intends to keep its gardens, parks and countryside sites open following the UK government’s announcement of an England-wide four-week lockdown, Wiltshire, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY