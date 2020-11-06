FOTOS | Otoño deja bellos y coloridos paisajes en todo el mundo

ver fotos
La niebla se cierne sobre Pitlochry, Escocia, Gran BretañaMist hangs over Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Un ciervo macho brama delante del follaje de otoño durante la temporada anual de celo o reproducción en el Richmond Park en LondresA male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season, Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Un turista camina en un soleado día de otoño en un bosque en las afueras de Almaty, KazajstánA tourist walks on a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Una mujer toca las hojas amarillas de un árbol en el jardín japonés durante el soleado clima otoñal en Moscú, RusiaA woman touches yellow leaves on a tree in Japanese Garden during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Una mujer se toma una selfie con hojas amarillas en un parque en Moscú, RusiaA woman takes a selfie with yellow leaves in a park in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
El follaje otoñal se refleja en Loch Faskally, Pitlochry, EscociaAutumnal foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally, Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
La gente posa para fotografías frente a hojas de otoño que cubren la fachada de una casa en Londres, Gran BretañaPeople pose for photographs in front of Autumn leaves covering the facade of a house in London, Britain October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
La gente disfruta de un día de otoño en un lago en Almaty, KazajstánPeople enjoy an autumn day at a lake in Almaty, Kazakhstan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
La gente toma fotografías durante el clima templado de otoño a orillas del lago de Zúrich en Zúrich, SuizaPeople take pictures during mild autumn weather on the banks of Lake Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
La gente practica kayak en Loch Faskally, Pitlochry, Escocia, Gran BretañaPeople kayak in Loch Faskally, Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
La gente camina sobre un puente sobre el río Garry, Pitlochry, Escocia, Gran BretañaPeople walk on a bridge over river Garry, Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne REFILE-CORRECTING LOCATION
Árboles otoñales en la Cancillería, en Berlín, AlemaniaAutumn trees are seen at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
El follaje de otoño se ve en los jardines de Stourhead, ya que el National Trust que administra la finca dijo que tiene la intención de mantener abiertos sus jardines, parques y sitios rurales después del anuncio del gobierno del Reino Unido de un cierre de cuatro semanas en toda Inglaterra, Wiltshire, Gran BretañaAutumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens, as the National Trust who manages the estate said that it intends to keep its gardens, parks and countryside sites open following the UK government’s announcement of an England-wide four-week lockdown, Wiltshire, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
El follaje de otoño se ve en los jardines de Stourhead, ya que el National Trust que administra la finca dijo que tiene la intención de mantener abiertos sus jardines, parques y sitios rurales después del anuncio del gobierno del Reino Unido de un cierre de cuatro semanas en toda Inglaterra, Wiltshire, Gran BretañaAutumn foliage is seen at Stourhead gardens, as the National Trust who manages the estate said that it intends to keep its gardens, parks and countryside sites open following the UK government’s announcement of an England-wide four-week lockdown, Wiltshire, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
FOTOS | Otoño deja bellos y coloridos paisajes en todo el mundo
