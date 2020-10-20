FOTOS | Rehabilitan a koalas quemados por incendios en Australia

Un koala rescatado llamado “Rubén”, que tiene cataratas, es atendido por la enfermera de oftalmología veterinaria Mayara Galetti en el Eye Clinic For Animals (ECA). Ruben fue capturado de un árbol bajo por una carretera principal, en un área donde el hábitat de los koalas está siendo invadido por la expansión urbana. Los koalas cerca de las carreteras principales corren un alto riesgo de ser atropellados por un automóvil cuando se mueven entre los árboles.

A rescued koala named Ruben, who has cataracts, is tended to by veterinary ophthalmology nurse Mayara Galetti while under anaesthesia, as he is treated for cataracts at Eye Clinic For Animals (ECA), a specialist veterinary ophthalmology practice, while being rehabilitated before a planned release back into his natural habitat, in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2020. Ruben was captured from a low tree by a main highway, in an area where koala habitat is being encroached upon by urban sprawl. Koalas near main highways, are at high risk of being hit by a car when moving amongst trees.