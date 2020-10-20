FOTOS | Rehabilitan a koalas quemados por incendios en Australia

ver fotos
Christopher Sun, un residente veterinario de anestesia y analgesia, lleva un koala enfermo, bajo anestesia, llamado Wally, quien fue rescatado por la agencia de rescate de animales Servicio de Información, Rescate y Educación de Vida Silvestre, (WIRES por sus siglas en inglés). Es llevado de regreso a un recinto para esperar a que su cuidador lo recoja, después de recibir tratamiento en el Hospital de Enseñanza Veterinaria de la Universidad de Sydney en Australia, el 10 de julio de 2020. Wally fue rescatado en las afueras de Sydney en un área donde el desarrollo urbano está invadiendo el hábitat de los koalas.Christopher Sun, a veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia resident, carries a sick koala, under anaesthesia, named Wally, who was rescued by the animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, also knows as WIRES, back to an enclosure to await pick-up by his carer, after receiving treatment at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia, July 10, 2020. Wally was rescued on the outskirts of Sydney in an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Un koala enfermo llamado Wally, rescatado por la agencia de rescate de animales, Servicio de Información, Rescate y Educación de Vida Silvestre, también conocido como WIRES, en las afueras de Sydney, en un área donde el desarrollo urbano está invadiendo el hábitat de los koalas, es llevado para someterse a una resonancia magnética. Es rehabilitado en el Hospital de Enseñanza Veterinaria de la Universidad de SydneyLoren Elliott
Los miembros del equipo de Science for Wildlife, una organización de conservación sin fines de lucro, utilizan un dispositivo de seguimiento por radio para localizar un koala que está siendo monitoreado, como parte del Proyecto de Koala de las Montañas Azules, un programa de monitoreo de la población para planificar la recuperación del koala en el región, en el Parque Nacional Kanangra-Boyd, el Área del Patrimonio Mundial de las Grandes Montañas Azules, cerca de Jenolan, AustraliaMorgan Philpott, a carer who volunteers with the animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, also knows as WIRES, collects leaves to be fed to a koala in rehabilitation, in Kurrajong, Australia, July 17, 2020. “They really run the risk of becoming extinct inside our lifetime,” Philpott said of the New South Wales koala population. “They need the trees to eat, and if we keep cutting them down they’re going to die.” REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Un koala enfermo llamado “Wally” fue rescatado por la Agencia de Rescate de Animales, Servicio de Información y Educación de Vida Silvestre (WIRES por sus siglas en inglés) en las afueras de Sydney, donde el desarrollo urbano está invadiendo el hábitat de los koalas. Es rehabilitado en el hospital Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.A sick koala named Wally, rescued by the animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, also knows as WIRES, on the outskirts of Sydney in an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat, is treated as part of a rehabilitation process at Sydney University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Sydney, Australia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
John Stark, voluntario de la Agencia de Rescate de Animales, Servicio de Información, y Educación de Vida Silvestre, (WIRES por sus siglas en inglés), liberó a un koala rescatado llamado “Ernie” luego de recibir tratamiento médico para la clamidia, y perder uno de sus ojos.John Stark, who volunteers for the animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, also knows as WIRES, releases a rescued koala named Ernie back into the wild, following medical treatment for chlamydia, where one of his eyes had to be removed, in Grose Vale, Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Un letrero de precaución de cruce de koalas se ve en un área donde el desarrollo urbano está invadiendo el hábitat de los koalas en Wedderburn, AustraliaA koala crossing caution sign is seen in an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat in Wedderburn, Australia, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Un koala rescatado llamado “Rubén”, que tiene cataratas, es atendido por la enfermera de oftalmología veterinaria Mayara Galetti en el Eye Clinic For Animals (ECA). Ruben fue capturado de un árbol bajo por una carretera principal, en un área donde el hábitat de los koalas está siendo invadido por la expansión urbana. Los koalas cerca de las carreteras principales corren un alto riesgo de ser atropellados por un automóvil cuando se mueven entre los árboles.A rescued koala named Ruben, who has cataracts, is tended to by veterinary ophthalmology nurse Mayara Galetti while under anaesthesia, as he is treated for cataracts at Eye Clinic For Animals (ECA), a specialist veterinary ophthalmology practice, while being rehabilitated before a planned release back into his natural habitat, in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2020. Ruben was captured from a low tree by a main highway, in an area where koala habitat is being encroached upon by urban sprawl. Koalas near main highways, are at high risk of being hit by a car when moving amongst trees. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Una madre koala llamada Kali y su hijo son monitoreados por la organización de conservación sin fines de lucro Science for Wildlife, como parte del Proyecto Blue Mountains Koala para planificar la recuperación de koalas en la regiónA mother koala named Kali and her joey, monitored by not-for-profit conservation organisation Science for Wildlife, as part of the Blue Mountains Koala Project spearheaded to plan for koala recovery in the region, are seen in their natural habitat in an area affected by bushfires, in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, near Jenolan, Australia, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Smudge, un perro entrenado para seguir el olor de los excrementos de koala, se para durante una encuesta de densidad de población realizada por la organización de conservación sin fines de lucro Science for Wildlife, en un hábitat que se quemó en un incendio forestal, en Greater Blue Mountains World. Heritage Area, cerca de Jenolan, AustraliaSmudge, a dog who is trained to follow the scent of koala droppings, stands during a population density survey conducted by not-for-profit conservation organisation Science for Wildlife, in a habitat that was burnt in a bushfire, in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, near Jenolan, Australia, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
La doctora Kellie Leigh, directora ejecutiva de la organización de conservación sin fines de lucro Science for Wildlife, realiza una evaluación de la salud de un koala llamado Pele como parte del Proyecto Blue Mountains Koala. “En algunos de nuestros sitios, los bosques son muy altos, las copas de los árboles muy espesos, por lo que no es necesario encontrar koalas con solo mirar hacia arriba”, relata.Dr. Kellie Leigh, the executive director of the not-for-profit conservation organisation Science for Wildlife, conducts a health assessment on a koala named Pele as part of The Blue Mountains Koala Project, a population monitoring program spearheaded to plan for koala recovery in the region, in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, near Jenolan, Australia, September 15, 2020. Science for Wildlife uses advanced methods to track koala movements and monitor populations in bushfire affected areas. “At some of our sites, the forests are really tall, the canopies really thick, so you can’t necessarily find koalas just by looking up,” Leigh said. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Una madre koala llamada Gladys aparece en la foto con sus gemelos que han sido diagnosticados con bajo peso, en un recinto de rehabilitación al lado de la casa de su cuidador, quien es voluntario de la agencia de rescate de animales, el Servicio de Información, Rescate y Educación de Vida Silvestre.A mother koala named Gladys is pictured with her twin joeys, who have been medically diagnosed as being underweight, at a rehabilitation enclosure next to their carer’s home, who volunteers for the animal rescue agency, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, also knows as WIRES, where they are being rehabilitated, in Wedderburn, Australia, September 11, 2020. Gladys and her joeys were rescued from an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Brie Sloggett, ecologista de campo de la organización de conservación sin fines de lucro Science for Wildlife, evalúa la salud de un koala rescatado llamado Ernie, luego de recibir tratamiento médico para la clamidia, donde tuvo que extirparle uno de sus ojos antes de ser liberado. de regreso a su hábitat natural, en Windsor, AustraliaBrie Sloggett, a field ecologist at the not-for-profit conservation organisation Science for Wildlife, assesses the health of a rescued koala named Ernie, following medical treatment for chlamydia, where he had to have one of his eyes removed, before he is released back into his natural habitat, in Windsor, Australia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Un koala rescatado llamado Ernie trepa a un árbol cuando lo devuelven a su hábitat natural, luego de un tratamiento médico para la clamidiaA rescued koala named Ernie climbs up a tree as he is released back into his natural habitat, following medical treatment for chlamydia, where he had to have one of his eyes removed, in Grose Vale, Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
La Dra. Kellie Leigh, directora ejecutiva de la organización de conservación sin fines de lucro Science for Wildlife, realiza una evaluación de la salud de un koala llamado Pele como parte del Proyecto Blue Mountains KoalaA koala suffering from chlamydia, rescued from an area where urban development is encroaching on koala habitat, undergoes health assessments while under anaesthesia at Vineyard Veterinary Hospital, in Vineyard, Sydney, Australia, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliot SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
Un koala llamado Ernie es transportado a la zona de donde fue rescatado, en preparación para ser devuelto a su hábitat natural, luego de recibir tratamiento médico para la clamidia, donde tuvo que extirparle uno de sus ojos, en Grose Vale, Sydney.A koala named Ernie, is transported to the area from which he was rescued, in preparation for being released back into his natural habitat, following medical treatment for chlamydia, where he had to have one of his eyes removed, in Grose Vale, Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott SEARCH “KOALAS ELLIOTT” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES
FOTOS | Rehabilitan a koalas quemados por incendios en Australia
Algunos han sido regresados a su hábitat pero otros aún se recuperan de las quemaduras en hospitales de Sidney