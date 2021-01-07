FOTOS | Sobre cementerios o en el techo de su casa, así estudian niños y jóvenes en Filipinas

Una lápida o un árbol, el reposo del lápiz para aprender en Filipinas

Mark Joseph Andal, 18, a college student, tries to find a spot in the forrest where there is an internet connection, in order to take part in an online class using his smartphone following the suspension of physical classes during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mabalanoy, San Juan, Batangas, Philippines October 15, 2020. Andal has taken a part-time job in construction to purchase a smartphone for virtual classes and has also built a forest shelter to capture an internet signal. When the signal fades, Andal picks up his plastic chair to move to another spot, and if it rains, he holds the phone in one hand and an umbrella in the other. "We're not rich, and finishing school is my only way to repay my parents for raising me."