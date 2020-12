FOTOS | Visten al Niño Dios con cubrebocas y careta para generar conciencia

Visten a niños Dios con cubrebocas para generar conciencia durante la pandemia

A sign with an image representing baby Jesus wearing a face mask reads “This is an emergency, we don’t want to go to a red light, we all have to be careful, use a mask” amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak before Christmas celebration, on a street in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido