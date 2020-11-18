Las 10 fotografías que hicieron historia este 2020

ver fotos
19 de septiembre: Un jaguar macho adulto llamado Ousado descansa durante el tratamiento por quemaduras en sus patas después de un incendio en Pantanal, en el Instituto ONG Nex en Corumba de Goias, Estado de Goias, Brasil.An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on his paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. Picture taken September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
19 de abril: La paciente de coronavirus Maria Josefa Arias, de 76 años, es llevada a una ambulancia Ambuiberica por su hijo Ander Maria Dominguez Arias y la técnica de emergencias Marisa Arguello de Paula durante el brote de la enfermedad por COVID-19 en Llodio, EspañaCoronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
16 de abril: La doctora Katharina Franz y el paramédico Andreas Hankel, del helicóptero de rescate “Christoph Giessen”, reaniman a un paciente durante los preparativos para su transporte en la cámara de aislamiento especial “IsoArk”, para pacientes con enfermedad del coronavirus altamente infeccioso (COVID-19), desde una clínica. mientras continúa la propagación de la enfermedad por coronavirus (COVID-19), en Hanau, Alemania.Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter “Christoph Giessen”, reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber “IsoArk”, for highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, from a clinic, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
9 de septiembre: Una migrante carga sus pertenencias luego de un incendio en el campamento de Moria para refugiados y migrantes en la isla de Lesbos.A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
9 de agosto: Un oficial de la ley bielorruso gesticula junto a un manifestante herido, Yevgeny Zaichkin, quien yace en el suelo durante los enfrentamientos luego del cierre de las urnas electorales presidenciales en Minsk, Bielorrusia.A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester Yevgeny Zaichkin, who lies on the ground during clashes after presidential election polls closed in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
13 de julio: El manifestante Patrick Hutchinson lleva a un contramanifestante herido a un lugar seguro cerca de la estación de Waterloo durante una protesta de Black Lives Matter tras la muerte de George Floyd bajo custodia policial de Minneapolis, en Londres, Gran Bretaña.Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
31 de enero: Un hombre agita una bandera británica el día del Brexit en Londres, Gran Bretaña.A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
5 de marzo: El príncipe Harry de Gran Bretaña y su esposa Meghan, duquesa de Sussex, llegan a los premios Endeavour Fund Awards en Londres, Gran Bretaña.Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
4 de febrero: La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), rompe el discurso del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, después de su discurso sobre el estado de la Unión en una sesión conjunta del Congreso de los Estados Unidos en la Cámara de la Cámara de Representantes del Capitolio de los Estados Unidos en Washington, Estados Unidos.Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
7 de enero: Prisioneros extranjeros, sospechosos de ser parte del Estado Islámico, yacen en una celda en Hasaka, Siria.Foreign prisoners, suspected of being part of the Islamic State, lie in a prison cell in Hasaka, Syria, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.
Las 10 fotografías que hicieron historia este 2020
Desde incendios hasta manifestaciones contra el racismo y la crisis por el coronavirus fueron algunos de los hechos que marcaron este año.