Las 10 fotografías que hicieron historia este 2020

4 de febrero: La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), rompe el discurso del presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, después de su discurso sobre el estado de la Unión en una sesión conjunta del Congreso de los Estados Unidos en la Cámara de la Cámara de Representantes del Capitolio de los Estados Unidos en Washington, Estados Unidos.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH “GLOBAL POY” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “REUTERS POY” FOR ALL BEST OF 2020 PACKAGES.