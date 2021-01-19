Protestas, mítines y dos destituciones: la presidencia de Trump en fotografías

ver fotos
Donald Trump y sus últimos días como presidente de los Estados UnidosU.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during his meeting with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. Kevin Lamarque: “Talk of impeachment enraged President Trump, as was the case here in the Oval Office. But rage was not limited to the Oval office. Trump’s rallies also were filled with rage. It was seen in meetings both domestic and abroad. I often shoot and crop for very tight faces as a way to truly show the emotion of the moment, as it did here.” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Trump y sus últimos días como PresidenteU.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) while meeting with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2018. Kevin Lamarque: “An Oval Office meeting over a government shutdown was not going well. I think the expressions on the faces of all the players speaks to the frustration of trying to achieve something when your mindsets are miles apart. Being in the room felt incredibly awkward, like listening to your neighbors have a knock-down, drag out fight, except these are not your neighbors, they are your leaders.” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Trump y sus últimos días como PresidenteA man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. September 27, 2017. Jonathan Ernst: “One early controversy during the Trump presidency was his speaking out against professional athletes protesting police violence by kneeling during the national anthem. He was motorcading through ... Indianapolis ... and I wondered if he might encounter anyone kneeling along the route. Sure enough, a military veteran was kneeling with a folded U.S. flag outside the funeral home where he worked. We buzzed by him too quickly to compose a picture of him on the way to the event, but I made a mental note of his location and made this picture on the return trip an hour later.” REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Donald Trump y sus últimos días como presidente de los Estados UnidosAfrican-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2020. Leah Millis: “After meeting with some of his prominent Black supporters, the group prayed with President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House. This photograph seemed to resonate with people.” REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Donald Trump y sus últimos días como presidente de los Estados UnidosAn explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Leah Millis: “I took this photograph at the end of Jan. 6, 2021, a date that will now forever be remembered here in America. Throughout that afternoon, thousands of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump had stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, hundreds of whom had successfully breached the doors and gained access to the heart of our most important government building. I switched my camera bodies to the wide lens to capture the chaotic scene, making sure that the context of the Capitol was visible. This photograph was taken at the height of the explosion of one of the flash bang grenades. This photograph ... looks like a battle scene from years past with flags and a mass of people who look almost like a small army. What stands out to me is the shadow cast by the U.S. flag on the dome from the blast, as it continues to fly above the scene.” REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Donald Trump y sus últimos días como presidente de los Estados UnidosRepublican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (bottom L) watches as police remove a protester (R) as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. May 24, 2016. Jonathan Ernst: “This picture is from a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on his first road swing with a travelling press contingent. When the woman in this picture began to protest, Trump stopped speaking and turned around to watch. As she resisted her removal by police officers, her clothes were being torn from her. I didn’t witness anyone come to her aid to help protect her modesty, but many people were taking pictures and video. As I snapped this frame, one onlooker’s camera flash went off and lit the chaotic scene around her.” REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Donald Trump y sus últimos días como presidente de los Estados UnidosU.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2017. Carlos Barria: “Once in a while I have the chance to witness a natural, unscripted moment. During a typical morning in September, I got the announcement that the White House Pool would gather by the door of the Rose Garden for a photo opportunity. As it happened, President Donald Trump was planning to surprise 11-year-old Frank Giaccio - a youngster who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn. Giaccio had then been invited to work for a day at the White House alongside National Park Service staff. As we waited for Trump to show up I saw that Giaccio was very focused on this job trying to cut the grass in straight lines, and not paying much attention to the group of journalists, photographers and cameramen milling around the garden. Suddenly, from the other side of a hedge, wearing his signature long, red tie, President Trump made his appearance. As Trump approached, he began shouting to the boy above the noise of the lawnmower, but it was too loud and Giaccio was so focused on his job that he never noticed Trump. He walked right past, pushing the machine. Trump paused for a second and walked to the end of the lawn to talk to Giaccio, but again, the boy didn’t stop mowing the grass. He kept going until his father rushed onto the scene to grab his attention, and then he finally stopped to greet Trump.” REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Donald Trump y sus últimos días como presidente de los Estados UnidosU.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. Carlos Barria: “As the entire country waited for the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, tensions were building at the White House. I was on duty as a member of the press pool on Nov. 5, two days after Election Day and without a declared winner, when it was announced that President Donald Trump was going to deliver remarks in the White House briefing room. Only a small number of people are authorized to be in the briefing room during the global pandemic. The president walked in, carrying a folder with some notes for his remarks. ‘If you count the legal votes, I easily win,’ Trump said in his first public appearance since election night. ‘They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen.’ Then he abruptly left the room without taking any questions from reporters. I had him in my frame using my telephoto lens as he approached the exit, and I followed him in that tight frame as he put his arm around a column. I shot that gesture. He was holding onto the column which I interpreted as him wanting to stay for another four years.” REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Los últimos días de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados Unidos.Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 31, 2020. Jonathan Ernst: “On this night, protesters who had gathered near the White House in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis were met by riot police firing tear gas and rubber ordnance. Protesters will frequently use the White House as a backdrop for their cause, but this was the first time I’d seen it quite like this – with maybe the world’s most recognizable facade looming behind a cloud of smoke and the silhouetted figures of protesters dodging ... projectiles.” REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Los últimos días de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados UnidosU.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. Kevin Lamarque: “The much-anticipated meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump on the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) ... was a perfect storm of the security services from three countries trying to keep the media from three countries at bay and their leaders safe. This photo came about after Trump crossed the DMZ demarcation line into the North Korean side to meet Kim. I think the photographer in motion trying to get his position adds a sense of urgency and stress to the moment.” REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Los últimos días de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados UnidosU.S. President Donald Trump talks to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts while Associate Justice Elena Kagan looks on as the president arrives to give his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2020. Leah Millis: “I chose this photograph because I felt that it was a fascinating moment in history. It was the night before the president’s first impeachment trial and it was also the annual State of the Union address. I was lucky enough to be the news pool photographer on the floor, so I got to photograph this interaction between President Trump and Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts before Trump gave his speech. The next day, Justice Roberts presided over the Senate trial acquitting President Trump.” REUTERS/Leah Millis/POOL/File Photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Los últimos días de Donald Trump como presidente de los Estados UnidosU.S. President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2020. Carlos Barria: “Trump’s spirits always seemed to be buoyed at rallies. Trump is well known as a reality TV personality, and he’s comfortable, even happy, in the spotlight. At the end of a campaign rally in Florida in October, I could see that Trump was in a good mood. He started to dance, which made the crowd go wild. I moved to the back of the stage and when he turned towards me I captured the moment.” REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File photo SEARCH “PHOTOGRAPHERS TRUMP” FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH “WIDER IMAGE” FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.
Protestas, mítines y dos destituciones: la presidencia de Trump en fotografías
El presidente Donald Trump puede ser recordado por su uso de Twitter como un púlpito intimidatorio para avivar la controversia o intimidar oponentes, pero el ruido que causaron sus tweets a menudo distrajo la atención de los grandes cambios de política durante sus cuatro años al frente de Estados Unidos. A lo largo de su presidencia, las protestas, los mítines y dos destituciones marcaron su mandato.
Durante la montaña rusa que fue su presidencia, la atención se centró a menudo en lo que Trump estaba diciendo y no en lo que estaba haciendo mientras pasaba de una crisis autoinducida a otra. Pero una revisión de sus políticas muestra que su mandato tuvo un efecto real en la vida de las personas en las áreas de energía y medio ambiente, inmigración, poder judicial, negocios y economía, comercio y política exterior, entre otras áreas.
CHINA
El Gobierno de Trump puso el ascenso de China en el centro de atención y ayudó a forjar una visión estadounidense bipartidista y cada vez más antagónica de la segunda economía más grande del mundo. Desde una serie de aranceles sobre miles de millones de dólares de importaciones chinas hasta sanciones contra altos funcionarios y un uso contundente de sanciones contra las principales empresas chinas como Huawei, ZTE, SMIC y TikTok, Trump golpeó a Pekín en una variedad de frentes.
Sin embargo, algunos aliados han planteado dudas sobre la efectividad de estas medidas y esperan que el presidente electo Joe Biden, quien prometió ser igual de duro con China, se coordine mejor con ellos para controlar a Pekín.
ECONOMÍA
La economía estadounidense bajo Trump tuvo dos fases distintas: antes y después del COVID-19. Antes de que la pandemia del coronavirus golpeara en marzo del 2020, el desempleo había alcanzado mínimos de 50 años, los salarios estaban aumentando para los trabajos de menores ingresos y la brecha entre el desempleo de negros y blancos se estaba reduciendo.
El histórico proyecto de ley de impuestos que Trump firmó a fines de 2017 impulsó el crecimiento económico por encima del 3%, una promesa de la campaña de Trump, durante un breve período.
CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO
Trump desestimó el consenso científico de que la industria estaba causando el calentamiento global y destruyó a las agencias científicas federales, incluida la Agencia de Protección Ambiental y el Departamento del Interior, e interfirió con sus paneles de asesores científicos. También se jactó de sacar a Estados Unidos del Acuerdo de París sobre el cambio climático.
Se definió como un amigo de los combustibles fósiles, cortejando a los trabajadores del carbón y a los ejecutivos petroleros por igual y cumplió sus promesas de aliviar los costos para las empresas de energía al hacer retroceder más de 100 regulaciones relacionadas con el clima y el medio ambiente.
POLÍTICA EXTERIOR
La derrota electoral de Trump lo privó de la oportunidad de redoblar su agenda de “Estados Unidos primero”, pero se espera que las consecuencias persistan. Trump ha cambiado algunos principios de la política exterior de Estados Unidos luego de la Segunda Guerra Mundial al cuestionar la alianza de la OTAN, enemistándose con los socios europeos y complacer a los autócratas.
Su desdén por el multilateralismo provocó la retirada de acuerdos y órganos, incluido el acuerdo nuclear de Irán y la Organización Mundial de la Salud. Su trato a los aliados de Washington ha dejado a Biden con amigos conmocionados y el desafío de restaurar a Estados Unidos como un campeón de la democracia.
<b>INMIGRACIÓN</b>
Trump terminó su presidencia como la comenzó, con un enfoque duro sobre la inmigración. “Lo hicimos”, dijo Trump, de pie frente a una sección de las 450 millas (724 km) de valla fronteriza nueva en Texas en uno de los últimos días de su presidencia.
La valla es el ejemplo más visible de la remodelación del sistema de inmigración de Estados Unidos por parte de Trump. Estableció una multitud de nuevos obstáculos burocráticos para los inmigrantes que buscaban ingresar o permanecer en Estados Unidos. Muchas de las medidas fueron impugnadas en los tribunales y algunas fueron detenidas por medidas cautelares nacionales.
NOMBRAMIENTOS JUDICIALES
Trump no estaba contento cuando los jueces que nombró fallaron en contra de sus esfuerzos por revocar los resultados de las elecciones presidenciales del 2020, pero su remodelación del poder judicial en una dirección conservadora sigue siendo uno de sus mayores legados.
Durante sus cuatro años en el cargo, nombró a tres jueces de la Corte Suprema, la primera vez que ésto se hace desde que el presidente Richard Nixon nombró a cuatro en su primer mandato.
RELACIONES RACIALES
Trump usó algunas de sus palabras más desagradables para los atletas negros que se arrodillaron para protestar por la injusticia racial, las mujeres políticas negras y musulmanas que no estaban de acuerdo con él, y los inmigrantes y solicitantes de asilo no blancos.
El nacionalismo blanco, que se ha enconado en Estados Unidos desde sus inicios, floreció bajo Trump. La propaganda y el reclutamiento para las organizaciones contra las minorías aumentaron, al igual que los delitos de odio. El motín del Capitolio el 6 de enero puede ser solo el comienzo de amenazas más violentas de los nacionalistas blancos, dicen los expertos en terrorismo.
<b>REGULACIONES</b>
Trump asumió el cargo prometiendo reducir la burocracia corporativa que, según dijo, obstaculizó el crecimiento económico y perjudicó el empleo. A pedido de su administración, el Congreso liderado por los republicanos revirtió rápidamente 16 regulaciones sobre préstamos justos, divulgaciones corporativas y privacidad del consumidor, entre otras, y flexibilizó las reglas de la industria bancaria introducidas después de la crisis financiera del 2009, en una victoria legislativa histórica.
Sin embargo, la mayor parte de la acción provino de los reguladores de Trump, que en todo el gobierno tomaron cientos de medidas desreguladoras.
Si bien los grupos de defensa y los progresistas criticaron las medidas desreguladoras de Trump para dañar a los consumidores o aumentar los riesgos sistémicos, los cambios rara vez fueron tan radicales como muchos habían temido inicialmente y, en algunos casos, incluso contaron con el respaldo de demócratas que simpatizaban con la idea de que las pequeñas empresas se beneficiarían de un enfoque más ligero en este punto.