Santa Claus promueve el turismo con sesión fotográfica en el Mar Muerto

Papá Noel también decidió darse un chapuzón con todo y su traje rojo y larga barba blanca.Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, holds a scroll as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
¿Te imaginas un árbol de Navidad sobre el Mar Muerto y Santa Claus al lado de él? Esto ocurrió como parte de una campaña del Ministerio de Turismo de Israel que tiene como propósito llevar un poco de alegría navideña durante la pandemia.Hotels are seen in the background as Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Luego de montar una tabla de remo, colocó un árbol de Navidad decorado en el fondo salado, posó para las cámaras y disfrutó un rato flotando en las famosas y ricas aguas salinas del Mar Muerto.Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
El cristianismo tiene sus raíces en el Mar Muerto, cuyos alrededores abundan en restos de antiguas comunidades cristianas. La mala noticia es que el árbol de Navidad no se pudo quedar sobre el Mar Muerto, por lo que Santa Claus lo llevó a la orilla.Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, looks on as he poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Santa Claus promueve el turismo con sesión fotográfica en el Mar Muerto
El propósito es llevar un poco de alegría navideña a los peregrinos alejados de Tierra Santa