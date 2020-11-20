Santa Claus promueve el turismo con sesión fotográfica en el Mar Muerto

¿Te imaginas un árbol de Navidad sobre el Mar Muerto y Santa Claus al lado de él? Esto ocurrió como parte de una campaña del Ministerio de Turismo de Israel que tiene como propósito llevar un poco de alegría navideña durante la pandemia.

Hotels are seen in the background as Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, poses for a picture while sitting next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen