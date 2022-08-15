Mundo
          Azteca Noticias Mundo Se cumple un año del rergreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán

          Se cumple un año del rergreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán

          15 agosto 2022
          Galerías
          Mundo
          Por: Fuerza Informativa Azteca
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            An Afghan girl receives a loaf of bread in front of a bakery among the crowd in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Afghan Taliban’s acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob attends the first-anniversary ceremony of the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Taliban supporters rejoice on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Taliban supporters rejoice on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Members of Taliban pray in the square in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            An Afghan woman rides a merry-go-around at Qargha lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Taliban fighters walk as they take a day off to visit the amusement park at Kabul’s Qargha lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
          • Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            Se cumple un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán con aumento en niveles de pobreza, desnutrición y futuro incierto para las mujeres
            A needy Afghan woman stands in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

          A un año del regreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán, los niveles de pobreza y desnutrición aumentaron. Las promesas de mejorar la situación de las mujeres siguen sin cumplirse

          Se cumple un año del rergreso del gobierno Talibán a Afganistán

