9 variaciones de cortes de pelo para mujer FÁCIL y RÁPIDO de peinar; son ideales para todos los tipos de largos
¿No sabes qué corte de cabello elegir? A veces el tiempo suele ser una limitación para lucir un gran corte, por ello es recomendable elegir uno que sea fácil y rápido de peinar.
Para 2026, las tendencias en la moda de los cortes de cabello destacan estilos funcionales y estilizados que además de lucir de gran manera, requieran de poco tiempo de peinado, enfocándose sobre todo en texturas naturales y capas suaves, lo que además de dar nuevos aires, va a la perfección para lucir joven y formal: una combinación muy llamativa.
Estos estilos en tendencia además de permitir un secado rápido, aportan volumen y movimiento natural, lo cuál es perfecto para el día a día, tomando en cuenta que no siempre podemos usar mucho tiempo para estilizar nuestro cabello.
¿Cuáles son los cortes de cabello más fáciles de peinar?
Estilos cortos y fáciles
- Bob italiano: Este corte recto a la altura de la barbilla y con capas internas aportan volumen sin la necesidad de usar mucho tiempo peinándolo, lo que le da un aspecto elegante y juvenil.
@thehairbros The Heavy Italian Bob The first ever time having a bob. After experiencing post partum hair loss, Aysim felt like she was ready to cut her hair short for the first time in her life. We opted for a slightly longer, Italian bob, keeping the ends quite heavy and chunky, with a subtle amount of movement to help build up the thickness and silhouette. Versatile to survive the insane hours all new mums face, while hopefully looking as chic as possible. This length, where the haircut has a gap above the shoulders really helps both show off the fullness of the hair, while accentuating the Neck, enhancing collerbones and when flipped to the side, frames the eyes. A beautiful transformation for a very exciting new chapter in Aysim’s life. #Haircut #hairtransformation #igdaily #bob #haircare #beauty #instagood #fy #fyp ♬ Everybody Wants To Rule The World X Electric Love - darcy stokes
- Bixie cut: Esta es una variación entre bob y pixie, pero son importantes y estratégicos los desbordes en la frente y laterales lo que da un estilo moderno.
@brediiee
360 bixie cut 🐈⬛♬ original sound - Kairo Keyz
- Pixie top model: Si buscas un estilo más corto, este es ideal para realzar las facciones, además de que es muy fácil de peinar, dependiendo tu estilo de cabello, claro.
@coiffeurstory 🇫🇷 The 90’s short hair pixie inspo you’ve been waiting for >> it’s time to come to Paris and get your BIG CHOP haircut appointment 😍 Love this short boyish pixie look! And love when a client precise that YES! This is your sign 📌 wavy thin hair thinking on going short? Use this as inspo! 2025 is your short hair era #parishairstylist #pixiecut #90spixiecut #90shair #90sshorthair #hairtransformation #shortshorthair #longtoshorthair #pixiehair #pixiehaircut #shorthairgirl #grungehair #fairycoregrunge #coupecourte #coupepixie #coiffeurparis #coiffeurstory #parishair #frenchhairstyle #cortepixie #fringebangs #faceframehair #edgyhair #queerhair #althair #genderneutral #boyish #bigchophaircut ♬ original sound - saunders.colin
Estilos medianos
- Clavicut: El cabello recto a la altura de la clavícula da una visión elegante así como versátil, lo que mantendrá la densidad de este.
- Soft shag: Este es un shag con capas más suaves y con el flequillo menos marcado, dando un aspecto relajado además de los fácil que es de acomodar.
@jayne_edosalon Revisiting a class I taught last year because it’s going to be online soon for all you stylists to take! It’s perfect for beginners, or anyone wanting to learn how to give a soft shag on straight to wavy hair. Can’t wait for you all to watch it!! Join my mailing list to be the first to know when it’s live. Alsooo… should I cut my hair into a bob again? 😂 #jaynematthews #shaghaircut #bangstutorial #razorcut #banginspo #hairinspo #curtainbangs #softshag #frenchshag #haireducation #hairtutorial #summerhair #beforeandafterhair #hairtransformation #hairstory #carvingpetals ♬ Lips Like Sugar - Echo And The Bunnymen
- Wolf cut: Este estilo rebelde y versátil en realidad no requiere de muchos recursos para peinarse, pues una característica de este corte es lo libre que va (con moderación, claro).
@zoedoesyourhairhtx Classic Wolfcut, in the running for haircut of the year for me #zoedoesyourhair #uniquehair #creativehair #loveyourhair #alternativehair #funkyhair #creativehairspecialist #wolfcut #classicwolfcut #womenswolfcut #shortwolfcut #androgynouswolfcut #androgynoushair #androgynoushaircut #houstonwolfcut ♬ come as you are - ꧁⁂☮︎⁂꧂
Cabello largo
- Corte Mariposa: Las capas aportan movimiento natural además de volumen, esta alternativa es ideal ya que se adapta a la mayoría de tipos de cabello.
- Corte Nube: Esta opción alarga visualmente el cabello y permite que un estilo largo consiga textura sin necesitar mucho mantenimiento.
- Capas largas: Además de no implicar mucho arreglo por las estructuras simples, las capas aportan textura y movimiento natural fácil de lograr, ideal si no te gusta usar mucho tiempo peinándote.
@specchiperu El hair inspo que necesitabas ✨ #fyp #parati #cortedepelo #hair #hairinspo #haircut #longlayers ♬ Feel It - Cupidon & Milaa