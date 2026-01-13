De Sinners a Andor: Conoce la lista COMPLETA de películas y series ganadoras en los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026
Rotten Tomatoes Awards premian lo mejor de las series y películas en alrededor de 25 categorías y 6 más dedicadas a los favoritos de los fans. Esta es la lista COMPLETA de ganadores este 2026.
No es desconocido que los premios se dan en diferentes escalas, donde además de conocer a grandes ceremonias como los Golden Globes o los Oscars, también tenemos entregas de plataformas en donde la crítica y los consumidores tenemos el poder de calificar los títulos que día con día vamos viendo. Y en esta ocasión fue el turno de los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026, en donde se da el conocido "golden tomato".
Lista de ganadores a los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026
Desde series hasta películas estos fueron TODOS los títulos premiados de los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026.
Mejor Película
- Sinners - GANADORA
- One Battle After Another
- Weapons
- Black Bag
- Superman
- 28 Years Later
- Thunderbolts*
- Wake Up Dead Man
- Los 4 Fantásticos
- Sentimental Value
Mejor Película de Estreno Limitado
- Sentimental Value
- Wake Up Dead Man - GANADORA
- It Was Just An Accident
- Sorry, Baby
- Train Dreams
- The Secret Agent
- Frankenstein
- No Other Choice
- Eephus
Mejor Serie
- Pluribus
- Adolescence
- Severance
- Andor - GANADORA
- Alien: Earth
- The Studio
- Pee-wee as Himself
- The Chair Company
- Dying for Sex
- Mr. Scorsese
Mejor Nueva Serie
- Alien Earth
- The Studio
- The Chair Company
- Murderbot
- Task
- Pluribus - GANADORA
- The Lowndown
- Long Story Short
- Common Side
- Code of Silence
Mejor Regreso de Serie
- Severance
- Andor - GANADORA
- Fallout
- The Last Of Us
- King of the Hill
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Reacher
- The Rehearsal
- Platonic
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light
Mejor Serie Limitada o de Antología
- Dying for Sex
- Adolescence - GANADORA
- The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Asura
- Toxic Town
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Death by Lightning
- Hal & Harper
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- The Girlfriend
Mejor Película de Acción o Aventura
- One Battle After Another - GANADORA
- Superman
- Thunderbolts*
- Los 4 Fantásticos
- Warfare
Mejor Película Animada
- Zootopia 2 - GANADORA
- Predator: Killer of Killers
- Little Amélie of the Character of Rain
- Lesbian Space Princess
- K-Pop Demon Hunters
Mejor Película de Comedia
- Eephus
- Twinless
- The Naked Gun - GANADORA
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Sister Midnight
Mejor Documental
- Predators
- The Perfect Neighbor - GANADORA
- Cover-Up
- Deaf President Now!
- Come See Me in the Good Light
Mejor Película de Drama
- Sorry, Baby
- Sentimental Value - GANADORA
- Marty Supreme
- Train Dreams
- On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Mejor Película de Horror
- 28 Years Later
- Frankenstein
- Weapons
- Sinners - GANADORA
- Final Destination Bloodlines
Mejor Película Internacional
- Sentimental Value - GANADORA
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- No Other Choice
- Bring Her Back
Mejor Película Musical
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Testament of Ann Lee
- Song Sung Blue
- K-Pop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- Kiss of the Spider Woman
Mejor Película de Misterio o Thriller
- Black Bag - GANADORA
- It Was Just an Accident
- Wake Up Dead Man
- The Secret Agent
- No Other Choice
Mejor Película de Romance
- Viet and Nam
- A Nice Indian Boy
- Pillion - GANADORA
- The Wedding Banquet
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor Película Sci-Fi o de Fantasía
- Companion - GANADORA
- Predators: Badlands
- Predator: Killers of Killers
- Lesbian Space Princess
- Mickey 17
Mejor Serie Animada
- King of the Hill
- Common Side
- Your Friendly Neighborhood
- Happy Family
- Long Story Short - GANADORA
Mejor Serie de Acción o Aventura
- Peacemaker
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- Reacher - GANADORA
- Daredevil: Born Again
- Duster
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- The Chair Company
- Long Story Short
- The Studio - GANADORA
- King of The Hill
- The Rehearsal
Mejor Serie de Drama
- Dying for Sex
- Asura
- Adolescence - GANADORA
- Toxic Town
- The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Mejor Serie Histórica
- Wolf Hall - GANADORA
- The Gilded Age
- Mussolini: Son of The Century
- Death by Lightning
- Chief of War
Mejor Serie de Horror
- Alien: Earth - GANADORA
- The Last Of Us
- Dexter: Ressurection
- Stranger Things
- Revival
Mejor Serie de Misterio o Thriller
- Task - GANADORA
- The Lowdown
- Common Side
- Code of Silence
- Ballard
Mejor Serie de Sci-Fi o Fantasía
- Andor - GANADORA
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Murderbot
- Fallout
Mejor Película escogida por los Fans
- Sinners - GANADORA
- Superman
- F1
- Los 4 Fantásticos
- Thunderbolts*
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Wicked: For Good
- Cómo Entrenar a tu Dragón
- Lilo & Stitch
- Misión Imposible
Mejor Película de Acción escogida por los Fans
- Superman - GANADORA
- F1
- Los 4 Fantásticos
- Thunderbolts*
- Misión Imposible
Mejor Película Animada escogida por los Fans
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Castillo Infinito - GANADORA
- Zootopia 2
- Chainsaw Man: The Movie Reze Arc
- David
- The King of Kings
Mejor Concierto en Película escogida por los Fans
- Ateez World Tour - GANADORA
- J-Hope Tour 'Hope on The Stage'
- Imagine Dragons Live From the Hollywood Bowl
- #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in AMSTERDAM: LIVE VIEWING
- David Gilmour: Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome
Mejor Película de Drama escogida por los Fans
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - GANADORA
- Song Sung Blue
- Nuremberg
- Rental Family
- Sarah's Oil
Mejor Película Familiar escogida por los Fans
- Cómo Entrenar a tu Dragón - GANADORA
- Lilo & Stitch
- Freakier Friday
- Paddington en Perú
- Gabby's Dollhouse: La Película