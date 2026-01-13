inklusion logo Sitio accesible
De Sinners a Andor: Conoce la lista COMPLETA de películas y series ganadoras en los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026

Rotten Tomatoes Awards premian lo mejor de las series y películas en alrededor de 25 categorías y 6 más dedicadas a los favoritos de los fans. Esta es la lista COMPLETA de ganadores este 2026.

“Sinners” Sinopsis, reparto y por qué podría ser la mejor
|Crédito: Proximity Media
Notas,
Películas

Escrito por:  Gabriela Reyes

No es desconocido que los premios se dan en diferentes escalas, donde además de conocer a grandes ceremonias como los Golden Globes o los Oscars, también tenemos entregas de plataformas en donde la crítica y los consumidores tenemos el poder de calificar los títulos que día con día vamos viendo. Y en esta ocasión fue el turno de los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026, en donde se da el conocido "golden tomato".

Lista de ganadores a los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026

Desde series hasta películas estos fueron TODOS los títulos premiados de los Rotten Tomatoes Awards 2026.

Mejor Película

  • Sinners - GANADORA
  • One Battle After Another
  • Weapons
  • Black Bag
  • Superman
  • 28 Years Later
  • Thunderbolts*
  • Wake Up Dead Man
  • Los 4 Fantásticos
  • Sentimental Value

Mejor Película de Estreno Limitado

  • Sentimental Value
  • Wake Up Dead Man - GANADORA
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Sorry, Baby
  • Train Dreams
  • The Secret Agent
  • Frankenstein
  • No Other Choice
  • Eephus

Mejor Serie

  • Pluribus
  • Adolescence
  • Severance
  • Andor - GANADORA
  • Alien: Earth
  • The Studio
  • Pee-wee as Himself
  • The Chair Company
  • Dying for Sex
  • Mr. Scorsese

Mejor Nueva Serie

  • Alien Earth
  • The Studio
  • The Chair Company
  • Murderbot
  • Task
  • Pluribus - GANADORA
  • The Lowndown
  • Long Story Short
  • Common Side
  • Code of Silence

Mejor Regreso de Serie

  • Severance
  • Andor - GANADORA
  • Fallout
  • The Last Of Us
  • King of the Hill
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • Reacher
  • The Rehearsal
  • Platonic
  • Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light

Mejor Serie Limitada o de Antología

  • Dying for Sex
  • Adolescence - GANADORA
  • The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Asura
  • Toxic Town
  • Mussolini: Son of the Century
  • Death by Lightning
  • Hal & Harper
  • Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
  • The Girlfriend

Mejor Película de Acción o Aventura

  • One Battle After Another - GANADORA
  • Superman
  • Thunderbolts*
  • Los 4 Fantásticos
  • Warfare

Mejor Película Animada

  • Zootopia 2 - GANADORA
  • Predator: Killer of Killers
  • Little Amélie of the Character of Rain
  • Lesbian Space Princess
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters

Mejor Película de Comedia

  • Eephus
  • Twinless
  • The Naked Gun - GANADORA
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Sister Midnight

Mejor Documental

  • Predators
  • The Perfect Neighbor - GANADORA
  • Cover-Up
  • Deaf President Now!
  • Come See Me in the Good Light

Mejor Película de Drama

  • Sorry, Baby
  • Sentimental Value - GANADORA
  • Marty Supreme
  • Train Dreams
  • On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Mejor Película de Horror

  • 28 Years Later
  • Frankenstein
  • Weapons
  • Sinners - GANADORA
  • Final Destination Bloodlines

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Sentimental Value - GANADORA
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • No Other Choice
  • Bring Her Back

Mejor Película Musical

  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Song Sung Blue
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
  • Kiss of the Spider Woman

Mejor Película de Misterio o Thriller

  • Black Bag - GANADORA
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Wake Up Dead Man
  • The Secret Agent
  • No Other Choice

Mejor Película de Romance

  • Viet and Nam
  • A Nice Indian Boy
  • Pillion - GANADORA
  • The Wedding Banquet
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor Película Sci-Fi o de Fantasía

  • Companion - GANADORA
  • Predators: Badlands
  • Predator: Killers of Killers
  • Lesbian Space Princess
  • Mickey 17

Mejor Serie Animada

  • King of the Hill
  • Common Side
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood
  • Happy Family
  • Long Story Short - GANADORA

Mejor Serie de Acción o Aventura

  • Peacemaker
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
  • Reacher - GANADORA
  • Daredevil: Born Again
  • Duster

Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • The Chair Company
  • Long Story Short
  • The Studio - GANADORA
  • King of The Hill
  • The Rehearsal

Mejor Serie de Drama

  • Dying for Sex
  • Asura
  • Adolescence - GANADORA
  • Toxic Town
  • The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Mejor Serie Histórica

  • Wolf Hall - GANADORA
  • The Gilded Age
  • Mussolini: Son of The Century
  • Death by Lightning
  • Chief of War

Mejor Serie de Horror

  • Alien: Earth - GANADORA
  • The Last Of Us
  • Dexter: Ressurection
  • Stranger Things
  • Revival

Mejor Serie de Misterio o Thriller

  • Task - GANADORA
  • The Lowdown
  • Common Side
  • Code of Silence
  • Ballard

Mejor Serie de Sci-Fi o Fantasía

  • Andor - GANADORA
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Murderbot
  • Fallout

Mejor Película escogida por los Fans

  • Sinners - GANADORA
  • Superman
  • F1
  • Los 4 Fantásticos
  • Thunderbolts*
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Cómo Entrenar a tu Dragón
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Misión Imposible

Mejor Película de Acción escogida por los Fans

  • Superman - GANADORA
  • F1
  • Los 4 Fantásticos
  • Thunderbolts*
  • Misión Imposible

Mejor Película Animada escogida por los Fans

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Castillo Infinito - GANADORA
  • Zootopia 2
  • Chainsaw Man: The Movie Reze Arc
  • David
  • The King of Kings

Mejor Concierto en Película escogida por los Fans

  • Ateez World Tour - GANADORA
  • J-Hope Tour 'Hope on The Stage'
  • Imagine Dragons Live From the Hollywood Bowl
  • #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in AMSTERDAM: LIVE VIEWING
  • David Gilmour: Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

Mejor Película de Drama escogida por los Fans

  • Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale - GANADORA
  • Song Sung Blue
  • Nuremberg
  • Rental Family
  • Sarah's Oil

Mejor Película Familiar escogida por los Fans

  • Cómo Entrenar a tu Dragón - GANADORA
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Freakier Friday
  • Paddington en Perú
  • Gabby's Dollhouse: La Película
