Golden Globes 2026: esta es la LISTA COMPLETA de TODOS los ganadores de la noche

Hoy domingo 11 de enero se entregarán los Golden Globes 2026 a lo mejor del cine y de la televisión, entre los grandes contendientes nos encontramos con títulos como One Battle After Another (una de las perfiladas para los Oscars), pasando por Adolescence o The Pitt, de las series más premiadas en los Critics Choice Awards . ¿Será que nos encontramos con sorpresas esta noche? Descubre la lista COMPLETA de los ganadores a los Globos de Oro.

Lista completa de ganadores a los Golden Globes 2026 en cine y televisión

Los ganadores a los Golden Globes comenzarán a ser anunciados en punto de las 7:00 p.m., mientras tanto te presentamos a todos los nominados en esta edición, en donde dentro de las películas la que tiene más nominaciones es One Battle After Another, con 9 menciones en total, mientras que en el ámbito de las series la que encabeza la lista es The White Lotus con 6 ternas.

La siguiente lista será actualizada en TIEMPO REAL.

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Mejor Película Dramática

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Dirección

Ryan Coogler, por “Sinners”

Paul Thomas Anderson, por “One Battle After Another”

Guillermo del Toro, por “Frankenstein”

Jafar Panahi, por “It Was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, por “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, por “Hamnet”

Mejor Actor en una Película Musical o Comedia

Timothée Chalamet, por “Marty Supreme”

George Clooney, por “Jay Kelly”

Leonardo DiCaprio, por “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, por “Blue Moon”

Lee Byung-hun, por “No Other Choice”

Jesse Plemons, por “Bugonia”

Mejor Actor en una Película Dramática

Dwayne Johnson, por “The Smashing Machine”

Jeremy Allen White, por “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Joel Edgerton, por “Train Dreams”

Michael B. Jordan, por “Sinners”

Oscar Isaac, por “Frankenstein”

Wagner Moura, por “The Secret Agent”

Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o Comedia

Amanda Seyfried, por “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Chase Infiniti, por “One Battle After Another”

Cynthia Erivo, por “Wicked: For Good”

Emma Stone, por “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson, por “Song Sung Blue”

Rose Byrne, por “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Mejor Actriz en una Película Dramática

Eva Victor, por “Sorry Baby”

Jennifer Lawrence, por “Die My Love”

Jessie Buckley, por “Hamnet”

Julia Roberts, por “After The Hunt”

Renate Reinsve, por “Sentimental Value”

Tessa Thompson, por “Hedda”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio del Toro, por “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, por “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, por “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, por “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, por “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgard, por “Sentimental Value”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt, por “The Smashing Machine"

Elle Fanning, por “Sentimental Value"

Ariana Grande, por “Wicked: For Good”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, por “Weapons”

Teyana Taylor, por “One Battle After Another”

Mejor Guion

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell por “Hamnet”

Jafar Panahi por “It was Just An Accident”

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por “Sentimental Value”

Paul Thomas Anderson por “One Battle After Another”

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie por “Marty Supreme”

Ryan Coogler por “Sinners”

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Alexandre Desplat, por “Frankenstein”

Hans Zimmer, por “F1”

Jonny Greenwood, por “One Battle After Another”

Kangding Ray, por “Sirat”

Ludwig Göransson, por “Sinners”

Max Richter, por “Hamnet”

Mejor Canción Original

“Dream as One” por Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, en “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Golden” por Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, en “K-Pop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” por Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, en “Sinners”

“No Place Like Home” por Stephen Schwartz, en “Wicked: For Good”

“The Girl in the Bubble” por Stephen Schwartz, en “Wicked: For Good”

“Train Dreams” por Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, en “Train Dreams”

Logro Cinematográfico y en Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Mejor Miniserie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Kathy Bates, por “Matlock”

Britt Lower, por “Severance”

Helen Mirren, por “MobLand”

Bella Ramsey, por “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, por “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, por “Pluribus”

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown, por “Paradise”

Diego Luna, por “Andor”

Gary Oldman, por “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, por “Task”

Adam Scott, por “Severance”

Noah Wylie, por “The Pitt”

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Musical o Comedia

Kristen Bell, por “Nobody Wants This”

Ayo Edebiri, por “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, por “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, por “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, por “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, por “Hacks”

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie

Amanda Seyfried, por “Long Bright River”

Claire Danes, por “The Beast in Me”

Michelle Williams, por “Dying for Sex”

Rashida Jones, por “Black Mirror”

Robin Wright, por “The Girlfriend”

Sarah Snook, por “All Her Fault”

Mejor Actor en una Serie Musical o Comedia

Adam Brody, por “Nobody Wants This”

Glen Powell, por “Chad Powers”

Jeremy Allen White, por “The Bear”

Martin Short, por “Only Murders in the Building”

Seth Rogen, por “The Studio”

Steve Martin, por “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie

Owen Cooper, por “Adolescence”

Billy Crudup, por “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins, por “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, por “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, por “Severance”

Ashley Walters, por “Adolescence”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie

Aimee Lou Wood, por “The White Lotus”

Carrie Coon, por “The White Lotus”

Catherine O’Hara, por “The Studio”

Erin Doherty, por “Adolescence”

Hanna Einbinder, por “Hacks”

Parker Posey, por “The White Lotus”

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie

Charlie Hunnam, por “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Jacob Elordi, por “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”

Jude Law, por "Black Rabbit"

Matthew Rhys, por “The Beast in Me”

Paul Giamatti, por “Black Mirror”

Stephen Graham, por “Adolescence”

Mejor Comedia Stand-Up en Televisión

Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”

Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”

Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”

Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”

Sarah Silverman, “Postmortem”

Mejor Podcast