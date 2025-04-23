¿Lamar Music Awards? Todos los nominados a los American Music Awards 2025
Te presentamos la lista completa de los nominados a los American Music Awards 2025, donde Kendrick Lamar y Post Malone podrían vivir una jornada de ensueño.
Pues sí, con la novedad de que amanecimos con la lista de los nominados a los American Music Awards 2025 y, mientras aparecen nombres que no nos sorprenden en el listado (como Kendrick Lamar), también nos asombramos con exponentes de regional mexicano. Así que vamos con el listado completo de los nominados para la entrega de premios 2025. ¡Por cierto! ¿Ya vieron quién será la conductora de lujo?
Lista completa de los nominados a los American Music Awards 2025
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los American Music Awards 2025. Ojo con Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan y Shaboozey.
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Nuevo Artista del Año
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Álbum del Año
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción del Año
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Hozier, “Too Sweet”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Colaboración del Año
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
- Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Canción Social del Año
- Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”
- Djo, “End of Beginning”
- Doechii, “Anxiety”
- Lola Young, “Messy”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Artista de Gira Favorito
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Video Musical Favorito
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Artista Pop Masculino Favorito
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Artista Pop Femenina Favorita
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Álbum Pop Favorito
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Canción Pop Favorita
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Artista Country Masculino Favorito
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Artista Country Femenina Favorita
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Dúo o Grupo Country Favorito
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Álbum Country Favorito
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Canción Country Favorita
- Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”
- Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Artista de Hip-Hop Masculino Favorito
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, The Creator
Artista de Hip-Hop Femenina Favorita
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop
- Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
- Gunna, one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar, GNX
- Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Canción Favorita de Hip-Hop
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
- GloRilla, “TGIF”
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Artista Masculino de R&B Favorito
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Artista Femenina de R&B Favorita
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Álbum Favorito de R&B
- Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Canción Favorita de R&B
- Chris Brown, “Residuals”
- Muni Long, “Made for Me”
- SZA, “Saturn”
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
- Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Artista Latino Masculino Favorito
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Artista Latina Femenina Favorita
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Álbum Latino Favorito
- Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Canción Latina Favorita
- Bad Bunny, “DtMF”
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
- KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
- Shakira, “Soltera”
Artista de Rock Favorito
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Álbum de Rock Favorito
- Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
- The Marías, Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
- Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Canción de Rock Favorita
- Green Day, “Dilemma”
- Hozier, “Too Sweet”
- Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
- Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
- Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”
Artista Dance/Electrónico Favorito
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Banda Sonora Favorita
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Artista de Afrobeats Favorito
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Artista de K-Pop Favorito
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
¿Kendrick Lamar es favorito en los American Music Awards 2025?
Kendrick Lamar es el artista con más menciones en la edición 2025 de los American Music Awards y podría escribir su nombre con letras doradas como lo hicieran en su momento Whitney Houston y Michael Jackson. Sin embargo, no llega a la entrega de premios como un absoluto favorito, pues Post Malone compite de manera directa con el rapero estadounidense en las tres principales categorías: Artista del Año, Álbum del Año y Canción del Año.
¿Cuándo son los American Music Awards 2025?
Los American Music Awards 2025 se llevarán a cabo el próximo lunes 26 de mayo desde Las Vegas.
¿Quién conduce los American Music Awards 2025?
¡Conducirá por segunda ocasión los AMAs! Por medio de las redes sociales oficiales de los American Music Awards nos enteramos que Jennifer Lopez será la encargada de conducir el magno evento. Recordemos que en 2015 condujo por primera ocasión la entrega de premios.
La votación para los American Music Awards ya está abierta en el sitio oficial de los premios y cierra el jueves 15 de mayo.