Lista completa con TODOS LOS GANADORES de los Spirit Awards 2026, los premios para lo mejor del cine y televisión independiente
Estas son las películas y series que triunfaron en los Spirit Awards, la ceremonia de premios que reconoce las mejores producciones independientes.
Este 15 de febrero se lleva a cabo la ceremonia de los premios Spirit Awards, la más importante en lo que se refiere a películas y series independientes en Hollywood. A continuación te compartimos la lista completa, actualizada en tiempo real, de ganadores para la edición 41.
Lista con todas las películas y series ganadoras de los Spirit Awards 2026
Como sucede con los Golden Globes o los Critics' Choice Awards, los Spirit Awards se dividen en una rama cinematográfica y otra televisiva. Solo pueden competir las producciones con un presupuesto menor a 30 millones de dólares.
Mejor Película
- "Peter Hujar’s Day"
- "The Plague"
- "Sorry, Baby"
- "Train Dreams"
- "Twinless"
Mejor Director
- Clint Bentley ("Train Dreams")
- Mary Bronstein ("If I Had Legs I’d Kick You")
- Lloyd Lee Choi ("Lucky Lu")
- Ira Sachs ("Peter Hujar’s Day")
- Eva Victor ("Sorry, Baby")
Mejor Ópera Prima
- "Blue Sun Palace"
- "Dust Bunny"
- "East of Wall"
- "Lurker"
- "One of Them Days"
Mejor Actuación Principal
- Everett Blunck ("The Plague")
- Rose Byrne, ("If I Had Legs I’d Kick You")
- Kathleen Chalfant ("Familiar Touch")
- Chang Chen ("Lucky Lu")
- Joel Edgerton ("Train Dreams")
- Dylan O’Brien ("Twinless")
- Keke Palmer ("One of Them Days")
- Théodore Pellerin ("Lurker")
- Tessa Thompson ("Hedda")
- Ben Whishaw ("Peter Hujar’s Day")
Mejor Actuación de Reparto
- Naomi Ackie ("Sorry, Baby")
- Zoey Deutch ("Nouvelle Vague")
- Kirsten Dunst ("Roofman")
- Rebecca Hall ("Peter Hujar’s Day")
- Nina Hoss ("Hedda")
- Jane Levy ("A Little Prayer")
- Archie Madekwe ("Lurker")
- Kali Reis ("Rebuilding")
- Jacob Tremblay ("Sovereign")
- Haipeng Xu ("Blue Sun Palace")
Mejor Actuación Revelación
- Liz Larsen ("The Baltimorons")
- Kayo Martin ("The Plague")
- Misha Osherovich ("She’s the He")
- SZA ("One of Them Days")
- Tabatha Zimiga ("East of Wall")
Mejor Guión
- Angus Maclachlan por "A Little Prayer"
- Eva Victor por "Sorry, Baby" - GANADORA
- Christian Swegal por "Sovereign"
- Michael Angelo Covino y Kyle Marvin por "Splitsville"
- James Sweeney por "Twinless"
Mejor Primer Guión
- "Blue Sun Palace"
- "Friendship"
- "Lurker"
- "One of Them Days"
- "Outerlands"
Mejor Fotografía
- "Blue Sun Palace"
- "Dust Bunny"
- "Peter Hujar’s Day"
- "Train Dreams"
- "Warfare"
Mejor Edición
- "Eephus"
- "Good Boy"
- "Splitsville"
- "The Testament of Ann Lee"
- "Warfare"
Mejor Documental
- "Come See Me in the Good Light"
- "Endless Cookie"
- "My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 — Last Air in Moscow"
- "The Perfect Neighbor" - GANADOR
- "The Tale of Silyan"
Mejor Película Internacional
- "All That’s Left of You"
- "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl"
- "A Poet"
- "The Secret Agent" - GANADORA
- "Sirāt"
Premio Someone To Watch
- Tatti Ribeiro
- Neo Sora
- Annapurna Sriram
Premio Truer Than Fiction
- Tony Benna
- Rajee Samarasinghe
- Brittany Shyne
Premio John Cassavetes
- "The Baltimorons"
- "Boys Go to Jupiter"
- "Eephus"
- "Esta Isla"
- "Familiar Touch"
Producers Award
- Emma Hannaway
- Luca Intili
- Tony Yang
Mejor Serie de Televisión Nueva
- "Adolescence"
- "Common Side Effects"
- "Forever"
- "Mr. Loverman"
- "North of North"
Mejor Serie Documental
- "Citizen Nation"
- "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time"
- "Pee-Wee As Himself"
- "Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television"
- "Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae"
Mejor Actuación Principal en Serie
- Sydney Chandler ("Alien: Earth")
- Stephen Graham, ("Adolescence")
- Ethan Hawke ("The Lowdown")
- Lennie James ("Mr. Loverman")
- Anna Lambe ("North of North")
- Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing")
- Seth Rogen ("The Studio")
- Lovie Simone ("Forever")
- Michelle Williams ("Dying for Sex")
- Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")
Mejor Actuación Secundaria en Series
- Ariyon Bakare ("Mr. Loverman")
- Babou Ceesay ("Alien: Earth")
- Sharon D. Clarke ("Mr. Loverman")
- Taylor Dearden ("The Pitt")
- Erin Doherty ("Adolescence") - GANADORA
- Stephen McKinley Henderson ("A Man on the Inside")
- Poorna Jagannathan ("Deli Boys")
- Xosha Roquemore ("Forever")
- Jenny Slate ("Dying for Sex")
- Ben Whishaw ("Black Doves")
Mejor Actuación Revelación en Serie
- Asif Ali ("Deli Boys")
- Wally Baram ("Overcompensating")
- Owen Cooper ("Adolescence") - GANADOR
- Michael Cooper Jr. ("Forever")
- Ernest Kinglsey Junior ("Washington Black")