inklusion logo Sitio accesible
7 nuevo
Sorry, your browser does not support inline SVG.
En Vivo

Lista completa con TODOS LOS GANADORES de los Spirit Awards 2026, los premios para lo mejor del cine y televisión independiente

Estas son las películas y series que triunfaron en los Spirit Awards, la ceremonia de premios que reconoce las mejores producciones independientes.

lista completa ganadores spirit awards 2026
|Crédito: Getty Images
Notas,
Películas

Escrito por: Samantha Guzmán

Este 15 de febrero se lleva a cabo la ceremonia de los premios Spirit Awards, la más importante en lo que se refiere a películas y series independientes en Hollywood. A continuación te compartimos la lista completa, actualizada en tiempo real, de ganadores para la edición 41.

Lista con todas las películas y series ganadoras de los Spirit Awards 2026

Como sucede con los Golden Globes o los Critics' Choice Awards, los Spirit Awards se dividen en una rama cinematográfica y otra televisiva. Solo pueden competir las producciones con un presupuesto menor a 30 millones de dólares.

Mejor Película

  • "Peter Hujar’s Day"
  • "The Plague"
  • "Sorry, Baby"
  • "Train Dreams"
  • "Twinless"

Mejor Director

  • Clint Bentley ("Train Dreams")
  • Mary Bronstein ("If I Had Legs I’d Kick You")
  • Lloyd Lee Choi ("Lucky Lu")
  • Ira Sachs ("Peter Hujar’s Day")
  • Eva Victor ("Sorry, Baby")

Mejor Ópera Prima

  • "Blue Sun Palace"
  • "Dust Bunny"
  • "East of Wall"
  • "Lurker"
  • "One of Them Days"

Mejor Actuación Principal

  • Everett Blunck ("The Plague")
  • Rose Byrne, ("If I Had Legs I’d Kick You")
  • Kathleen Chalfant ("Familiar Touch")
  • Chang Chen ("Lucky Lu")
  • Joel Edgerton ("Train Dreams")
  • Dylan O’Brien ("Twinless")
  • Keke Palmer ("One of Them Days")
  • Théodore Pellerin ("Lurker")
  • Tessa Thompson ("Hedda")
  • Ben Whishaw ("Peter Hujar’s Day")

Mejor Actuación de Reparto

  • Naomi Ackie ("Sorry, Baby")
  • Zoey Deutch ("Nouvelle Vague")
  • Kirsten Dunst ("Roofman")
  • Rebecca Hall ("Peter Hujar’s Day")
  • Nina Hoss ("Hedda")
  • Jane Levy ("A Little Prayer")
  • Archie Madekwe ("Lurker")
  • Kali Reis ("Rebuilding")
  • Jacob Tremblay ("Sovereign")
  • Haipeng Xu ("Blue Sun Palace")

Mejor Actuación Revelación

  • Liz Larsen ("The Baltimorons")
  • Kayo Martin ("The Plague")
  • Misha Osherovich ("She’s the He")
  • SZA ("One of Them Days")
  • Tabatha Zimiga ("East of Wall")

Mejor Guión

  • Angus Maclachlan por "A Little Prayer"
  • Eva Victor por "Sorry, Baby" - GANADORA
  • Christian Swegal por "Sovereign"
  • Michael Angelo Covino y Kyle Marvin por "Splitsville"
  • James Sweeney por "Twinless"

Mejor Primer Guión

  • "Blue Sun Palace"
  • "Friendship"
  • "Lurker"
  • "One of Them Days"
  • "Outerlands"

Mejor Fotografía

  • "Blue Sun Palace"
  • "Dust Bunny"
  • "Peter Hujar’s Day"
  • "Train Dreams"
  • "Warfare"

Mejor Edición

  • "Eephus"
  • "Good Boy"
  • "Splitsville"
  • "The Testament of Ann Lee"
  • "Warfare"

Mejor Documental

  • "Come See Me in the Good Light"
  • "Endless Cookie"
  • "My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 — Last Air in Moscow"
  • "The Perfect Neighbor" - GANADOR
  • "The Tale of Silyan"

Mejor Película Internacional

  • "All That’s Left of You"
  • "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl"
  • "A Poet"
  • "The Secret Agent" - GANADORA
  • "Sirāt"

Premio Someone To Watch

  • Tatti Ribeiro
  • Neo Sora
  • Annapurna Sriram

Premio Truer Than Fiction

  • Tony Benna
  • Rajee Samarasinghe
  • Brittany Shyne

Premio John Cassavetes

  • "The Baltimorons"
  • "Boys Go to Jupiter"
  • "Eephus"
  • "Esta Isla"
  • "Familiar Touch"

Producers Award

  • Emma Hannaway
  • Luca Intili
  • Tony Yang

Mejor Serie de Televisión Nueva

  • "Adolescence"
  • "Common Side Effects"
  • "Forever"
  • "Mr. Loverman"
  • "North of North"

Mejor Serie Documental

  • "Citizen Nation"
  • "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time"
  • "Pee-Wee As Himself"
  • "Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television"
  • "Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae"

Mejor Actuación Principal en Serie

  • Sydney Chandler ("Alien: Earth")
  • Stephen Graham, ("Adolescence")
  • Ethan Hawke ("The Lowdown")
  • Lennie James ("Mr. Loverman")
  • Anna Lambe ("North of North")
  • Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing")
  • Seth Rogen ("The Studio")
  • Lovie Simone ("Forever")
  • Michelle Williams ("Dying for Sex")
  • Noah Wyle ("The Pitt")

Mejor Actuación Secundaria en Series

  • Ariyon Bakare ("Mr. Loverman")
  • Babou Ceesay ("Alien: Earth")
  • Sharon D. Clarke ("Mr. Loverman")
  • Taylor Dearden ("The Pitt")
  • Erin Doherty ("Adolescence") - GANADORA
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson ("A Man on the Inside")
  • Poorna Jagannathan ("Deli Boys")
  • Xosha Roquemore ("Forever")
  • Jenny Slate ("Dying for Sex")
  • Ben Whishaw ("Black Doves")

Mejor Actuación Revelación en Serie

  • Asif Ali ("Deli Boys")
  • Wally Baram ("Overcompensating")
  • Owen Cooper ("Adolescence") - GANADOR
  • Michael Cooper Jr. ("Forever")
  • Ernest Kinglsey Junior ("Washington Black")
Tags relacionados
Temporada de Premios 2026