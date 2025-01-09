¡Ya está la lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025!

Después del retraso a causa de los incendios en California, ya está la lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025. ¡Descubre a los nominados aquí mismo!

Por: Matías Mena | TV Azteca Digital
Películas
Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025.
Crédito: Lê Minh

Finalmente, se conoce la lista de una de las premiaciones de cine y televisión más importantes del año. Después de un pequeño retraso tras los cinco incendios que azotan la megalópolis californiana, por fin se dieron a conocer los nominados a los SAG Awards 2025.

Lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025

CINE

MEJOR REPARTO

  • A complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Adrien Brody / Lászlo Tóth - The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan - A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig / William Lee - Queer
  • Colman Domingo / Divine G - Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence - Conclave

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Pamela Anderson / Shelly - La última corista
  • Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba - Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas - Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison / Ani - Ampra
  • Demi Moore / Elisabeth - La Sustancia

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero -Wicked
  • Yura Borisov / Igor - Anora
  • Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan - A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton / Pete Seeger - A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn - El Aprendiz

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez - A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette - La última corista
Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece - Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda - Wicked
Zoe Saldaña / Rita - Emilia Pérez

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Bridgerton
  • The Day of the jACKAL
  • The Diplomat
  • Shogun
  • Slow horses

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Katy Bates - Matlock
  • Nicola coughlan - Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai - Shogun

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

  • Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

MEJOR ELENCO DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Only Murders in the building
  • Shrinking

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - The bear
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O SERIE LIMITADA

  • Katy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Conuntry
  • Lily Gladstone - Lily Gladstone
  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
  • Cristin Miloti - The Penguin

MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O SERIE LIMITADA

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Andrew Scott - Ripley

