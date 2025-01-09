¡Ya está la lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025!

Finalmente, se conoce la lista de una de las premiaciones de cine y televisión más importantes del año. Después de un pequeño retraso tras los cinco incendios que azotan la megalópolis californiana, por fin se dieron a conocer los nominados a los SAG Awards 2025.

Lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025

CINE

MEJOR REPARTO

A complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

MEJOR ACTOR

Adrien Brody / Lászlo Tóth - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig / William Lee - Queer

Colman Domingo / Divine G - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence - Conclave

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Pamela Anderson / Shelly - La última corista

Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison / Ani - Ampra

Demi Moore / Elisabeth - La Sustancia

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero -Wicked

Yura Borisov / Igor - Anora

Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan - A Real Pain

Edward Norton / Pete Seeger - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn - El Aprendiz

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette - La última corista

Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece - Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda - Wicked

Zoe Saldaña / Rita - Emilia Pérez

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Day of the jACKAL

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow horses

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Katy Bates - Matlock

Nicola coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shogun

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

MEJOR ELENCO DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Only Murders in the building

Shrinking

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O SERIE LIMITADA

Katy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Conuntry

Lily Gladstone - Lily Gladstone

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Miloti - The Penguin

MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O SERIE LIMITADA

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley