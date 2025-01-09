¡Ya está la lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025!
Finalmente, se conoce la lista de una de las premiaciones de cine y televisión más importantes del año. Después de un pequeño retraso tras los cinco incendios que azotan la megalópolis californiana, por fin se dieron a conocer los nominados a los SAG Awards 2025.
Lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards 2025
CINE
MEJOR REPARTO
- A complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
MEJOR ACTOR
- Adrien Brody / Lászlo Tóth - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig / William Lee - Queer
- Colman Domingo / Divine G - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence - Conclave
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Pamela Anderson / Shelly - La última corista
- Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison / Ani - Ampra
- Demi Moore / Elisabeth - La Sustancia
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero -Wicked
- Yura Borisov / Igor - Anora
- Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton / Pete Seeger - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn - El Aprendiz
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez - A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette - La última corista
Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece - Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda - Wicked
Zoe Saldaña / Rita - Emilia Pérez
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the jACKAL
- The Diplomat
- Shogun
- Slow horses
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Katy Bates - Matlock
- Nicola coughlan - Bridgerton
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shogun
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
MEJOR ELENCO DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the building
- Shrinking
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The bear
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O SERIE LIMITADA
- Katy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Conuntry
- Lily Gladstone - Lily Gladstone
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Miloti - The Penguin
MEJOR ACTOR DE UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O SERIE LIMITADA
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Andrew Scott - Ripley