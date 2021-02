Crash Bandicoot festejará su cumpleaños expandiéndose a otras consolas

Crash has made you spin, jump, and Wump for 25 years, and this year he’s celebrating N. Style 🤪 #Crash4 will launch on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch™ on March 12th, 2021! Coming to PC via https://t.co/ugBIEX5PlO later this year.https://t.co/MRqiWikuxj pic.twitter.com/WGo83N0GYv